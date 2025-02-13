Call the Midwife star Max Macmillan's career away from Timothy Turner role revealed

Call the Midwife star Max Macmillan is one of the longest-serving cast members on the show, having played Dr Turner's son Timothy since 2012 – but did you know that he is also a very talented musician?

The star, who fans have seen grow up on the show, recently announced that his band, Eyam, had a headline show at the Castle Hotel in Windsor and shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "I’ve got a headline show!! I’m being supported by the incredible @rabbitwanda and @familytreefolk. It’s going to be a lovely night."

WATCH: Who are the key players in Call The Midwife?

The actor has been supported by his mother, bestselling author Gilly Macmillan, over the years, who is known for her bestselling novels, including The Nanny and The Long Weekend. Previously promoting his music for charity during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she posted on Facebook: "Some of you may know that my son Max plays Timothy Turner in BBC drama Call the Midwife, but you might not know that he's also a music student.

"Tune in at 6pm BST on Tuesday 12 May to hear Max live-stream a piano performance to raise money for Curtain Up in Crisis, in support of vulnerable people during the coronavirus."

© BBC Max Macmillan in Call the Midwife

Max has clearly kept up with his passion for music and often shares the band's new songs, including his first-ever single, Jenny, on the band's Instagram account. He also shares clips of himself performing tunes on the guitar and often posts his lyrics for fans.

Speaking about the release of his latest single, he posted: "I’m so thrilled to announce that, after all this time, my first release, Jenny, will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday 24th January.

© @callthemidwife.official/Instagram Dominic McGann with Stephen McGann and Max Macmillan

"It feels really surreal to finally be releasing music, and I’m so proud to be releasing it under @breadrecords. Thank you SO much to @mchlwbstr for producing this song with me. I literally could not have done any of it without you."

He added: "It’s a short, simple song. I really hope you all enjoy it. There will be more to come."