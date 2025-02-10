Call the Midwife star confirms return to show in new series

Call the Midwife star Christopher Harper has confirmed his return to the hit BBC period drama. The 47-year-old actor will reprise his role as Trixie's brother Geoffrey towards the end of the new season, which is currently airing.

"I'm hoping very soon Geoffrey from Call the Midwife will be making his return to Poplar," he told The Sun.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Christopher Harper plays Geoffrey Franklin in Call the Midwife

"The series that's on telly at the moment, I will be appearing again at the back end of. Which I absolutely love doing."

Praising the cast and crew, he continued: "They talk about a family atmosphere. That's the cast and crew of Call the Midwife, [it] is just a joy to be part of."

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

We last saw Geoffrey in the Christmas special, when he paid Trixie a visit at Nonnatus House. In a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the festive episodes, Helen George, who plays Trixie, said it was "fantastic" to have Chris back on set.

"It's so lovely for Trixie to see Geoffrey," said the actress. "He's so much fun and our costumes are always so in sync and we always have a lovely time together. It's fantastic."

The new season is set in 1970 and sees Trixie back in Poplar, having set up a new life in New York with her husband Matthew (Olly Rix).

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Trixie is back in Poplar in series 14

The latest episode, which aired on Sunday, left viewers heartbroken after the death of Cyril's beloved cat Nigel. The pastor's feline friend suddenly passed away after a brief illness, forcing Cyril to reflect on his priorities.

"I cannot be an island. I am not made to be alone," he told nurse Rosalind, who was recovering in hospital after a bout of Weil's disease. "I could not have wept for [Nigel] as I did if he had not become my everything, if he had not been all I had."

© BBC Nigel the cat sadly died in the latest episode

As the pair held hands, Cyril added: "I cannot know what the future holds but I know that I don't want to face it as a single man."

Sadly, fans will have to wait almost two weeks until the next episode. The BBC will be broadcasting the BAFTA Film Awards next Sunday during Call the Midwife's usual 8pm slot. David Tennant will be reprising his role as host of the BAFTAs, with films such as Conclave, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist in the running for the ceremony's biggest awards.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais The series will not air on Sunday

This means episode seven of Call the Midwife will be broadcast a week later, on Sunday 23rd February.

Call the Midwife is available on BBC iPlayer.