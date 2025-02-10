Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Rix breaks silence on future after shock departure from Call the Midwife
Subscribe
Olly Rix breaks silence on future after shock departure from Call the Midwife
Olly Rix as Matthew in Call the Midwife© Matt Towers,BBC

Olly Rix breaks silence on future after shock departure from Call the Midwife

The actor is known and loved for playing Matthew Aylward in the BBC drama 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Olly Rix is moving on from Call The Midwife. Following his departure from the beloved BBC drama, the actor has issued a statement, confirming that he'll play Clinical Lead Flynn Byron in Casualty, as well as its spin-off show, Internal Affairs

View post on Instagram
 

"It's been a pleasure to join the Casualty cast in such a dynamic role," Olly, 39, explained. 

"Flynn crashes into the world of it from a very different background, resulting in a complex and exciting story in Internal Affairs and beyond. It's a brilliant new chapter for the show and I am excited for the audience to get to know Flynn."

Olly Rix supports Helen George at The King & I press night© Joseph Okpako
Olly Rix will appear in Casualty next month

While fans won't meet the character until March, the BBC notes that Flynn has joined the NHS after a tour of duty, and will face the "challenge of instilling change in a system weighed down by bureaucracy". He'll also deal with the trauma he's experienced and a mysterious "deception" which could be his undoing. 

Since July, rumours that Olly would star in Casualty began swirling, but until now, the actor has remained silent. When his character is introduced on the medical drama next month, it'll be one year since the 39-year-old left Call The Midwife

Olly, who was introduced in series 10, was written out of the show in 2024. After his character Matthew left Poplar and headed to New York in the season 13 finale, it was widely reported that he was gone for good, but had left the door open for a future return. That same month, Olly reflected on "Endings and beginnings" and shared a photo of his new puppy, Nellie. 

Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife© Laurence Cendrowicz
Olly was written out of Call the Midwife in 2024

Call The Midwife has since returned to our screens with the Christmas special in December, followed by season 14, but Olly has not appeared in either. 

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Call the Midwife Christmas special

Creator Heidi Thomas recently told HELLO! and other press how Matthew's absence would affect his on-screen wife in new episodes. "Trixie continues to divide her time between her exciting new life in New York and life at Nonnatus House," noted Heidi. "She becomes instrumental in a new management plan which results in the sustainment of life at Nonnatus House that gives her new management type of responsibilities."

A fan favourite, Trixie is played by actress Helen George, who has refrained from commenting on Olly's exit. In an interview with Radio Times, the TV star was asked about the possibility of Matthew returning to Poplar, however. "Who knows!" she replied. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. At the moment, I don't know, and I'm excited to find out what happens."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More