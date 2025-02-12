Call the Midwife's Zephryn Taitte teases 'a lot of trouble' for Cyril in series 14

Call the Midwife star Zephyrn Taitte has revealed his character Cyril Robinson will find himself in "a lot of trouble" by the end of series 14.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the TV Choice Awards in London on Monday night, the actor was asked where Cyril might be by the end of the series.

© BBC Zephryn Taitte said Cyril will find himself in "a lot of trouble" by the end of series 14

"In a lot of trouble. A lot of trouble," he said.

When asked what fans can expect from the rest of the series, he revealed: "Buckle in tight because Rosalind and Cyril are on a bit of a ride."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Cyril and Rosalind's slow-burn romance has been an ongoing storyline of series 14

Opening up about the couple's slow-burn romance, Natalie Quarry, who plays Rosalind, said: "It's nice that it feels really organic between them and the pros and cons of their relationship, they're both aware of it and not making a decision lightly which I think is really important.

"We haven't even gotten as far as being in a relationship, so I think it's nice the slow burn build."

Zephryn added: "It needs to be a slow burn. Cyril's a religious man, he needs to take it slow. We're not gonna give it to you straight away."

In the latest episode, fans watched as the devastating death of Cyril's pet cat Nigel forced him to reflect on his priorities.

Visiting Rosalind in hospital while she recovered from Weil's disease, the pastor told her: "I cannot be an island. I am not made to be alone. I could not have wept for [Nigel] as I did if he had not become my everything, if he had not been all I had."

© BBC Cyril's beloved cat Nigel died in the latest episode

Sharing the news of his divorce from Lucille, who moved to Jamaica in series 12, Cyril explained: "Lucille has made her life over there and while I was waiting for her, I've made a life over here. She isn't coming back and we've decided to divorce."

He added: "I cannot know what the future holds but I know that I don't want to face it as a single man."

Ahead of the new series, Zephryn revealed that Cyril's bereavement leads him to reconsider what's important in life. He told HELLO! and other press: "The bereavement gives him closure but makes everything feel very real for him and [see] what is important.

© BBC Cyril told Rosalind about his plans to divorce Lucille

"He's a social worker now, so everything is just really visceral and it's how he wrestles with that, how he finds himself in Poplar and where he goes forward," he continued, adding: "It's the making of him as a man."

