Unforgotten star Emmett J. Scanlan's home life with famous wife

The couple have been very open about their journey to parenthood and have spoken candidly about losing a baby before welcoming their son, Ocean.

Opening up about their ordeal, Emmett revealed the pair were "over the moon" when they first discovered Claire was pregnant but three months later, were devastated when they lost their baby in a miscarriage.

"I'm lying in bed, and I wake up and Claire's not beside me, and I hear noises from the bathroom," he told the Original Penguin Under the Surface podcast.

"I go into the bathroom and she's lying on the floor. She's ashen in colour and she's barely breathing, and there's blood everywhere," recalled the actor. "I called the ambulance and she went to hospital. She lost a third of her blood and almost lost her life. And we lost the little heartbeat, that was Phoenix, our son."