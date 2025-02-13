Unforgotten and Death in Paradise stars join beloved mystery series - details

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is set to return in March. Leading season four, Sally Lindsay is back as amateur sleuth, Jean White, and she's joined by Steve Edge, Sue Vincent, Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness.

While many of the cast are signed on to reprise their roles, Madame Blanc will also welcome several new guest stars to Sainte Victoire, including Unforgotten's Charlie Condou and Death in Paradise's Richard Blackwood.

Season four of The Madame Blanc Mysteries will air in March

Samantha Power (Coronation Street, Brassic, Bank of Dave 2), Danny Hatchard (Our Girl, Ripley Road, Eastenders), Graeme Hawley (Finding Alice, Coronation Street), Lorraine Burroughs (Sweetpea, Top Boy), and Edward MacLiam (Cucumber) will also appear in season four.

Charlie Condou and Richard Blackwood have joined the cast

Speaking about the latest series, Sally Lindsay said: "I am very proud to say that yet again Ste. Victoire has attracted a plethora of brilliant guest stars and we have been blown away with how their talent has lifted our scripts off the page.

"We also welcome back some of our beloved semi-regulars so have fun in the sunshine with all the regular gang. We can't wait for you to meet our brand-new characters as well as catching up with what our permanent residents are up to [and] working out 6 brand-new mysteries with Jean."

Currently, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, but we do know that season four will catch up with Jean as she continues to navigate her "fledgling romance" with Dom.

Fans last caught up with the residents of Sainte Victoire in December, with Channel 5 airing the Christmas special. Tasked with investigating the murder of a puppeteer, Jean and Dom spent the holiday season together too, while trying to keep their romance a secret.

Chatting with What to Watch last year, Sally and Steve opened up about Jean and Dom's relationship on the show. "It's a bit weird really — I've known Steve longer than my actual husband!" said Sally.

"I've known him since Phoenix Nights like 25 years ago, so it is a bit odd, having a romantic relationship with one of your best mates. But it's brilliant as well because we do get on so well as mates, so it tricks the audience into thinking that there's something really explosive going on there. I think that's why it works."

Steve Edge and Sally Lindsay on the set of The Madame Blanc Mysteries

"I think there was always a closeness between them, even before they got together," added Steve. "They were always drawn towards each other — they make each other laugh, and they want the same sort of things out of a relationship."