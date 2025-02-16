Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar has a very famous wife – details

Sanjeev Bhaskar is back and better than ever in the sixth season of Unforgotten.

Away from the spotlight, however, Sanjeev's life couldn't be more different from his crime-solving characters. When he's not filming on location, the 61-year-old loves to kick back and relax at his North London home, which he shares with his wife, famed actress and comedian Meera Syal, and their son Shaan.

Meera Syal

Sanjeev and Meera tied the knot in January 2005. The couple were married in an intimate ceremony held at a registry office, with 20 family guests in attendance. Prior to their wedding, the pair had actually starred together in the Emmy Award-winning series The Kumars at No. 42.

A celebrated comedian, writer, playwright, singer, journalist, and actress, Meera has starred in a number of films and TV shows throughout her impressive career, including Absolutely Fabulous, Paddington 2, Beautiful People, Doctor Who, The Sandman, and Doctor Strange.

In 1997, Meera was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire, and in 2015, she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to drama and literature.

Frequently collaborating together, Meera and Sanjeev have also played husband and wife on-screen, acting alongside one another as Jack Malik's parents in the romantic comedy Yesterday, which starred Himesh Patel, Lily James, Joel Fry, and Ed Sheeran.

During an interview with The Guardian, Sanjeev spoke about the moment he fell for his future wife, explaining that it was during a 23-hour flight to Australia for their show Goodness Gracious Me that he noticed a spark between them.

"We were on such a high – we were being flown first class to promote the show, which had been a hit over there; Meera was releasing her film Anita & Me; and we had just found out that we'd gotten to No. 1 on the UK chart with our Comic Relief single with Gareth Gates," he said.

"The thing with 23 hours in someone's company is that you get the raw version of each other – especially me, since I can't sleep on a plane. I had no filter, and Meera was very nice about it. It was an intense period, but that intensity made us both realise that we wanted to hang out with each other more."