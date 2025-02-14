Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antiques Road Trip fans in uproar over BBC show's major format change
antiques road trip fans in uproar over major change

Fans of Antiques Road Trip were left unimpressed by a noticeable change to the beloved show's format

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
6 minutes ago
Antiques Road Trip fans have been left frustrated after spotting a major change in the BBC show's format.

The latest episode saw experts Natasha Raskin Sharp and Philip Serrell scouring antique shops in Scotland, competing to see who could make the most profit at auction. As always, the duo cruised the countryside in a classic car – this time, a 1948 Chevrolet pickup.

But while the format remained the same, something felt different to viewers at home. Many took to social media to complain about what appeared to be fake driving scenes, with the scenic backdrops seemingly added via green screen.

Viewers unimpressed with 'fake' driving scenes

Antiques Road Trip fans are convinced they are using a green screen© BBC
Fans were quick to share their frustration, questioning why the presenters were no longer driving on real roads.

One viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Why are the driving scenes from a green screen? Aren't you allowed to drive it?"

Another agreed: "The driving scenes are so amateur. Why the change? It's so bad, I find it so annoying."

A third added: "The driving scenes look so fake. Just let them drive properly!"

The programme typically follows its experts as they travel the country in vintage cars, chatting about antiques and history while enjoying the open road. But with the latest episodes seemingly using artificial backdrops, some viewers felt it took away from the show's charm.

On-screen tensions rise in another episode

Antiques Road Trip fans are not happy© BBC
This isn't the only change that's had fans talking. In another recent episode, experts Raj Bisram and Charles Hanson were caught in a tense exchange during their road trip.

As the pair drove between locations, Charles commented on Raj's driving posture, joking that he sat "quite far forward".

Raj, clearly unimpressed, took this as a dig at his "short legs", prompting Charles to tease that he could wear "shoes with bigger soles" or even "get some stilts".

Not one to back down, Raj shot back: "This is a campervan, why don't you just get in the back and have a lie down?"

James Braxton on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip © STV Studios
James Braxton on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Charles continued voicing concerns about Raj's driving, leading Raj to retort: "It's bad enough when you're driving!"

The situation became so heated that narrator Tim Wonnacott had to step in with a lighthearted quip: "Now, now children. Settle down."

Despite these changes, Antiques Road Trip remains a fan-favourite, with its mix of history, expert knowledge, and friendly competition keeping audiences entertained.

However, with green screen driving and on-screen tensions rising, some viewers are wondering if the show is shifting away from its classic format.

Antiques Road Trip continues on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

