Meet Bargain Hunt star Charlie Ross' family – from private wife to adorable grandchildren

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!.

Charlie created one of the most memorable moments in Antiques Road Show history when the presenter purchased a chipped elephant clock for just £8 and managed to sell it at auction for an astonishing £2,700. His record for most profit gained on an item stood for four years.

The star keeps his personal and professional lives separate, allowing his children and grandchildren to grow up outside of the public eye.

Wife

Charlie has been happily married to his wife Sally for a number of years, although details on how and when they first met remain a mystery as Charlie has never publicly spoken about their relationship.

© BBC Studios Charlie keeps his private life out of the spotlight

All that is known is that the couple have lived near Bicester Village just outside of Oxford since 1981, meaning they have been together for at least 40 years.

Speaking about his favourite holiday, Charlie previously confessed that he and Sally spent two weeks in Sri Lanka where they watched cricket, explored Buddhism and ate plenty of curries.

Children and grandchildren

Charlie is both a father and a grandfather! With his wife Sally, he shares two grown-up children, Charlotte and Oliver. Both have gone on to have their own children, Finn, Max, Ana and Zac, making Charlie a grandfather four times over.

Career

Charlie joined Bargain Hunt in 2018, after rising to fame on Antiques Road Trip, which he began appearing on in 2014, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Serrell and James Braxton in the hunt to find the most incredible antiques to sell at auction.

© BBC Studios One of Charlie's finds netted him an incredible profit

Prior to the show, he ran his own auction house in Woburn for over 25 years and jet-set around the world conducting some pretty spectacular sales. He holds the record for the highest price ever achieved for a car sold by auction in the USA. The car, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype, sold for over $16 million.

The presenter shows no signs of slowing down and in 2022 joked to the Express: "If David Attenborough can keep going, so can I. I'm 72 in June."