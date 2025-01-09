Izzie Balmer's family and home life explored

Izzie Balmer is no doubt a fan-favourite expert on Antiques Road Trip. The presenter, who is also known for her roles on Flog It! and The Travelling Auctioneers, has been a regular fixture of the BBC's daytime TV schedule for several years since making her on-screen debut on Bargain Hunt. But how much do you know about her family life? Find out all we know here…

WATCH: Izzie is an expert on The Travelling Auctioneers

Izzie's upbringing and early career

Izzie grew up in Quarndon, Derby, with her parents, Sheila and Toby, and younger brother Hugh.

Hugh was featured on Izzie's Instagram page in May last year after the pair spent the day driving classic cars at Webbs Of Weybridge. "A HUGE thank you to @webbsofweybridge for a morning of fun driving their beautiful classic cars at @brooklandsmuseum," Izzie penned alongside a snap of her and Hugh taking one of the cars out for a spin. "I was a kind big sis and let my brother drive the e-type," she added.

Izzie has her mum to thank for her impressive career in antiques. After graduating from university, she found herself living back at home with her parents and on the hunt for a job. When her mum suggested she do some work experience at a local auction house, she was offered a full-time role after a fortnight of interning.

Izzie went on to study at Birmingham's School of Jewellery, where she received a gemmology diploma and a diamond diploma.

"I kind of fell into this job but I absolutely love it," she told Bristol Post in 2019. "I have always loved jewellery and been a fan of sparkly things, like most girls. I cannot think of anything I would rather do."

© STV Studios Izzie Balmer on Antiques Road Trip

Izzie's first venture into television happened when she stood in for her boss, who was supposed to be auctioneering on Bargain Hunt. She then appeared on Flog It! and caught the eyes of BBC bosses, who cast her as co-presenter of another BBC daytime show called Street Auction.

Since then, she's joined the cast of Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers.

Izzie's home life

When she's not travelling up and down the nation in search of antiques, Izzie spends her free time hanging out with friends in Bristol. She's also an aspiring beekeeper and plays the viola in several Bristol orchestras.

© @izziedot/Instagram Izzie Balmer

"I'm part of a string quartet, so we often have weddings and gigs," she told the BBC. "When I'm not playing, I like to socialise with my friends, go out for dinner, go on walks, visit new places, attempt to grow flowers and veggies, or on the very rare occasion I have a free 30 minutes, sit with a coffee and a book outside."

It's clear from Izzie's Instagram page that she loves to travel and has shared photos from her trips to France, Cornwall and the Netherlands over the past few years.

© BBC Izzie Balmer

Izzie likes to keep her love life out of the limelight, so not much is known about her relationship status.