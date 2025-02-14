Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer 'delighted' as she shares exciting news

Izzie Balmer has said she's "delighted" as both Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers have been renewed for new seasons by the BBC.

Izzie, who appears in both hit daytime programmes, said filming the shows is "the highlight" of her year and expressed her eagerness to bring more "heartwarming stories" to TV screens.

The Travelling Auctioneers, which launched in 2022 and recently aired its third series, has been recommissioned for a fourth, 20-episode outing, which will see Izzie joined by returning auctioneering experts JB Broad and Bee Harford, as well as restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir.

© BBC/STV Izzie Balmer with her co-star Robin Johnson on The Travelling Auctioneers

For those unfamiliar with the programme, it sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover neglected treasures in family homes which, with a little bit of TLC, can be turned into winning lots at auction. Christina Trevanion will reprise her role as the show's narrator.

Meanwhile, Antiques Road Trip will also return to screens. The show, which began back in 2010, has been recommissioned for a 31st series, which will feature 20 episodes. Production is already underway for the new season, which will air later this year.

© BBC/STV Izzie appears on both BBC show

Sharing her excitement, Izzie said in a statement: "Filming these shows is truly the highlight of my year, so I'm delighted that they’re both coming back for more riveting journeys and heartwarming stories on BBC One.

"I meet so many people out and about who tell me how much Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers mean to them. These are reliable, comforting shows that, even after so many series, continue to deliver fresh twists and surprise even the most ardent of viewers. We love making them just as much as the audience loves watching them – so roll on the new series!"

Izzie, a jewellery expert from Derby, has been a regular fixture on our screens since making her TV debut on Bargain Hunt as a stand-in for her boss, who was supposed to appear on the show. She later appeared on Flog It! and caught the attention of BBC producers, who cast her as a co-presenter of another BBC daytime show called Street Auction.

© @markhillantiques/Instagram Izzie with her Antiques road Trip co-star Mark Hill

Nowadays, Izzie is a regular face on Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers.

On why she chose a career in antiques, Izzie previously told the BBC that she "fell into" the industry. "Upon completion of my geography degree at Durham University, I realised I had no clue what I wanted to do," explained the star.

© STV Studios Izzie said she's "delighted" that both shows are returning

"I got a part-time job in a vintage shop while I 'figured' out what my future might hold for me; nine months later I was none the wiser," Izzie said. "My mum suggested I do some work experience at a local auction house. After two weeks' work experience the auction house offered me a job and the rest, as they say, is history."