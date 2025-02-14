Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer 'delighted' as she celebrates exciting news
Subscribe
Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer 'delighted' as she celebrates exciting news
Woman with red hair standing in front of the restoration van© BBC/STV

Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer 'delighted' as she shares exciting news

The jewellery expert is a regular face on the BBC

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
29 minutes ago
Share this:

Izzie Balmer has said she's "delighted" as both Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers have been renewed for new seasons by the BBC. 

Izzie, who appears in both hit daytime programmes, said filming the shows is "the highlight" of her year and expressed her eagerness to bring more "heartwarming stories" to TV screens. 

WATCH: Are you a fan of The Travelling Auctioneers?

The Travelling Auctioneers, which launched in 2022 and recently aired its third series, has been recommissioned for a fourth, 20-episode outing, which will see Izzie joined by returning auctioneering experts JB Broad and Bee Harford, as well as restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir.  

The Travelling Auctioneers: Robin Johnson, Norman Defoe, Nina Castell, Izzie Balmer© BBC/STV
Izzie Balmer with her co-star Robin Johnson on The Travelling Auctioneers

For those unfamiliar with the programme, it sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover neglected treasures in family homes which, with a little bit of TLC, can be turned into winning lots at auction. Christina Trevanion will reprise her role as the show's narrator. 

Meanwhile, Antiques Road Trip will also return to screens. The show, which began back in 2010, has been recommissioned for a 31st series, which will feature 20 episodes. Production is already underway for the new season, which will air later this year. 

The Travelling Auctioneers: Izzie Balmer leaning on a decorative elephant© BBC/STV
Izzie appears on both BBC show

Sharing her excitement, Izzie said in a statement: "Filming these shows is truly the highlight of my year, so I'm delighted that they’re both coming back for more riveting journeys and heartwarming stories on BBC One.

"I meet so many people out and about who tell me how much Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers mean to them. These are reliable, comforting shows that, even after so many series, continue to deliver fresh twists and surprise even the most ardent of viewers. We love making them just as much as the audience loves watching them – so roll on the new series!"

Izzie, a jewellery expert from Derby, has been a regular fixture on our screens since making her TV debut on Bargain Hunt as a stand-in for her boss, who was supposed to appear on the show. She later appeared on Flog It! and caught the attention of BBC producers, who cast her as a co-presenter of another BBC daytime show called Street Auction.

Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill© @markhillantiques/Instagram
Izzie with her Antiques road Trip co-star Mark Hill

Nowadays, Izzie is a regular face on Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers. 

On why she chose a career in antiques, Izzie previously told the BBC that she "fell into" the industry. "Upon completion of my geography degree at Durham University, I realised I had no clue what I wanted to do," explained the star. 

Izzie Balmer on Antiques Road Trip © STV Studios
Izzie said she's "delighted" that both shows are returning

"I got a part-time job in a vintage shop while I 'figured' out what my future might hold for me; nine months later I was none the wiser," Izzie said. "My mum suggested I do some work experience at a local auction house. After two weeks' work experience the auction house offered me a job and the rest, as they say, is history."

Sign up for Off Camera for exclusive TV & film news, gossip, and must-watch picks

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More