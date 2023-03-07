Did you spot this Hollywood actress in Unforgotten series 5? Hayley Mills stars as Emma Hume in the ITV crime drama

Unforgotten is back for a fifth season and as well as bringing back some familiar faces, there are plenty of new cast members too, including a major Hollywood star. Joining Sanjeev Bhaskar, Sinéad Keenan and more is the legendary Hayley Mills – did you spot her? Taking on the role of Lady Emma Hume, the wife of Lord Anthony 'Tony' Hume, fans are delighted to see the actress back on their screens.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "#Unforgotten as good as ever! @TVSanjeev was superb, lots of stories to unravel and the lovely Hayley Mills! Perfect!"

"Hayley Mills just popped up in the first episode of season 5 of 'Unforgotten'. So lovely to see her!" added another. Meanwhile, a third wondered if Hayley's character could be the killer this season, commenting: "I reckon Hayley Mills did it. She wants to shake off her Pollyanna image and is now only doing evil roles #unforgotten."

Hollywood actress Hayley Mills stars as Lady Emma Hume in season five

Famed as one of Hollywood's most iconic child stars, the actress became a household name in the 1960s after starring in Disney's Pollyanna, as well as The Parent Trap franchise. With numerous accolades under her belt, including an Academy Award and an Oscar, Hayley's career has also seen her perform alongside Hollywood legends Maureen O'Hara, Deborah Kerr, Ian McShane and John Hurt.

The actress is famed for her roles in The Parent Trap, Pollyanna and more

She also comes from an impressive family of actors. Hayley's father, Sir John Mills was revered for his role in Ryan's Daughter – which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in Swiss Family Robinson, Great Expectations and Gandhi. As for her mother, Hayley is the daughter of writer and actress Mary Hayley Bell, who wrote the novel Whistle Down the Wind. Hayley would later star in the movie version.

