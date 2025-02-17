Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antiques Road Trip to welcome much-loved BBC star as new expert - fans delighted
Antiques Road Trip logo© BBC

The hit BBC show is currently airing its 30th season

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Antiques Road Trip will welcome a much-loved BBC star as a new expert on the hit daytime show. Taking to social media, Bargain Hunt regular Danny Sebastian revealed the exciting news to his followers. 

Sharing a selfie of the star standing in front of the show's iconic blue Mercedes, the antiques dealer penned: "Well well well, next week I have a big surprise for you all. I've had to keep it all a secret but now the cat is out!! PS. Make sure you're tuned in at 15.45pm next week."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "About time Danny," while another added: "Can't wait!"

Danny's appearance on the show is confirmed by the synopsis of Monday's episode, which will see the TV star joined by fellow antiques expert Irita Marriott. 

Man and woman smiling for camera© BBC / STV Studios
Danny Sebastian teams up with Irita Marriott in the new episodes

"Welcome to the stage, Antiques Road Trip newcomer but antique dealer extraordinaire Danny Sebastian," it reads. "In the first round of this trip, around Kent, Danny's buckling up for his battle with queen of porcelain, Derbyshire dealer and auctioneer, Irita Marriott.

"There's fierce but friendly rivalry from the outset, with competitive Irita determined to outsmart the newbie at every turn. With a smile on his face in every shop, Danny plumps for a pair of silver dogs, a jewellery box and a fruit knife, while Irita takes home not one but two tea sets and some antique door knockers."

Bargain Hunt's Danny Sebastian© BBC Studios
Danny Sebastian is a famous face thanks to Bargain Hunt

The synopsis continues: "There's just enough time for a quick tee-off on the golf course before they head to Morley Auctioneers. Will Danny be full of beginner's luck, or will Irita wipe the floor with his gorgeous neckerchiefs?"

Danny, who is a self-taught antiques dealer, is a famous face on our screens thanks to his role on Bargain Hunt. He's also appeared on celebrity versions of Pointless and Mastermind.

The expert made his TV debut on the BBC's Del Boys and Dealers before becoming a regular on the David Dickinson-led show, Dealing with Dickinson. 

Bargain Hunt's Danny Sebastian© BBC Studios
The antiques expert is self-taught

After joining Bargain Hunt, Danny told the BBC that he was honoured to appear on the show. "Being asked to present Bargain Hunt is such an honour and a pleasure," he said. "It's a great, fun, exciting show that's aired all over the world. I mean come on… talk about the cat that got the cream!"

Danny's debut on Antiques Road Trip comes after the show's renewal. The popular daytime programme will return later this year with its 31st season, which will feature 20 episodes. 

Antiques Road Trip airs on weekdays at 3.45pm on BBC One.

