Antiques Road Trip star Ishy Khan's life off-camera: from jet-setting lifestyle to job away from show

Ishy Khan is one of the latest additions to Antiques Road Trip's crack team of experts. The jewellery specialist regularly goes head to head with the likes of fellow experts Izzie Balmer and Catherine Southon in a bid to make the biggest profit finding and selling antiques.

But how much do you know about the London-based expert? Find out about his life away from the cameras below…

WATCH: Antiques Roadshow guest shocked at jewellery collection's huge valuation

Ishy Khan's career

Ishy, 33, is a London-based antiques dealer with over 12 years of experience. When he's not busy on the road with his BBC co-stars, the TV star works at his antiques shop, Ishy Antiques, which is based in the jewellery district of London, Hatton Garden.

According to the company's website, Ishy's business specialises in fine, antique and vintage jewellery. "We pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and attention to detail," the website states. "We source beautiful and unique jewellery for our clients and other members of the trade. We can be visited at our London office by appointment or in the USA at select trade shows."

© STV Studios / BBC Ishy Khan joined Antiques Road Trip last year

Ishy made his debut on Antiques Road Trip last year, joining fellow expert Izzie in the Lakes as they competed to find profitable antiques. Marking the exciting career achievement on social media, Ishy shared a series of snaps from the trip alongside the caption: "And that's a wrap! My first road trip with the amazing @izziedot It was an incredible experience working with so many brilliant people and seeing so many interesting things. Thank you to everyone who has watched and sent messages - it means a lot!"

© STV Studios / BBC Ishy pictured with his co-star Catherine Southon

It's clear Ishy shares close friendships with his BBC co-stars as the star often posts selfies from his road trips on social media.

Back in November, the expert shared a carousel of snaps from the wrap party following the end of filming for the new season, including one of Ishy, Izzie and Roo Irvine dressed to the nines as they posed for pictures. "A snippet of the Road Trip wrap party," he penned in the caption.

Ishy's life away from the cameras

When he's not filming for Antiques Road Trip or working at his antiques shop, Ishy enjoys travelling the world and sharing photos from his incredible trips on social media. Over the last couple of years, Ishy has jetted to some amazing holiday destinations, including Spain, New York and Las Vegas.

He's also a doting dog dad to his adorable three-year-old Bichon-A-Ranian Mila, who regularly features on his social media page and is referred to as Ishy's "fluffy sidekick".

© @ishy1991 / Instagram Ishy with his adorable dog, Mila

As for his love life, the antiques guru likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight and so his relationship status isn't publicly known.