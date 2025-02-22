Bradley Walsh opens up on surprising new role away from The Chase

Bradley Walsh is stepping away from the quiz show spotlight to take on a brand-new role—this time as an adventurer in Egypt. The Chase host is fronting Bradley Walsh's Egypt’s Cosmic Code, a documentary series exploring the mysteries of the pyramids.

The 63-year-old TV presenter and actor is best known for his quick wit and banter on the ITV game show, but his latest project takes him far from the studio and deep into the deserts of Egypt.

WATCH: First look at Bradley Walsh’s new show, Uncovering The Truth About the Pyramids

A long-held fascination

© Sky HISTORY Bradley Walsh in Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code

Bradley has revealed his lifelong interest in the ancient wonders of the world. Speaking about his new role, he said: “I’ve had a fascination with Egypt and the pyramids for a very, very long time. It’s an anomaly, an absolute cornucopia of ideas and fantasies.”

In the series, Bradley will question long-accepted theories about the construction of the pyramids, which date back over 4,500 years. He said: “It certainly wasn’t the ancient Egyptians, four and a half thousand years ago. I have different theories.”

A journey through history

© Studio Crook/Sky HISTORY Bradley Walsh with Meredith Brand in the tomb of Tutankhamun, Valley of the Kings, Egypt.

The documentary follows Bradley as he travels across Egypt, uncovering secrets hidden within the pyramids, the Sphinx, and the tomb of Tutankhamun. He’ll also be meeting with Egyptologists and archaeologists to challenge traditional beliefs about the country’s ancient past.

Viewers will see the Breaking Dad star ride camels across the desert, explore tombs, and even enter the Great Pyramid. At one point, Bradley hums the Indiana Jones theme tune as he walks through a pyramid passageway, fully embracing the adventure.

Awe at the pyramids

© Sky HISTORY Bradley Walsh in Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code

One of the standout moments from the series teaser shows Bradley visibly amazed as he drives past a series of pyramids. Seeing them in person for the first time, he exclaims: “I cannot wait to get there. I’ll be there on your behalf. I’ll be asking all the questions and we shall find out once and for all.”

A voiceover in the trailer describes how, despite years of research, many aspects of ancient Egypt remain a mystery. The documentary aims to uncover new insights into one of history’s greatest civilisations.

A different side of Bradley

© Instagram Bradley Walsh on The Chase

While Bradley is a household name thanks to The Chase, his latest project will show him in a very different light. The synopsis for the show hints at an entertaining blend of education and fun, describing Bradley as bringing his “unique brand of entertainment” to the world of archaeology.

“With his Indiana Jones hat, his camel-riding technique, and his fascination for the unknown, Bradley is unlike anyone the Egyptians—ancient or modern—have encountered before,” the description teases.

The three-part series is set to premiere on Sky History on Tuesday, 18 March at 9pm.