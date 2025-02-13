Bradley Walsh shares major news with 'worrying' announcement

Bradley Walsh has no doubt delighted fans as The Chase presenter confirmed that he was once again teaming up with son Barney for the sixth series of Breaking Dad.

While previous series have seen the father-son duo traverse America and Europe, for the sixth series, they will be heading to Asia for the first time, including episodes set in Japan and Thailand. "It's so good to be back on the road again with Barney," Bradley explained. "We really do have the best time, but I'm not quite sure what he has up his sleeve on this trip, which is slightly worrying."

Barney added: "I'm excited to get stuck into this new adventure with my dad, and get him to experience the local cultures in Japan and Thailand. It's going to be an exciting and adrenaline-fuelled road trip with lots of fun and laughter."

The series has seen Bradley and Barney take on some insane challenges over the years, including gladiator fighting in Italy, sledding down a volcano in Nicaragua, and skydiving over Los Angeles.

© Photo: ITV Bradley and Barney are returning for a new series of Breaking Dad

And while it hasn't yet been confirmed what challenges the duo will be getting up to this time around, the new series has been touted as the show's "funniest, most dangerous and most heart-warming yet."

The series is expected to air later in the year.

© Photo: ITV The pair regularly take part in daring challenges

Breaking Dad isn't Bradley's only upcoming venture, as the 64-year-old is set to front Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code.

The new Sky History series will see the Gladiators presenter fulfil a lifetime's ambition to visit the monuments of Ancient Egypt and try to understand how it could have been possible to produce such "wonders of the ancient world" 4,500 years ago.

© Sky Bradley will soon front a new Sky series

Bradley said of the news: "I have been captivated by Ancient Egypt for as long as I can remember, and now, finally experiencing it firsthand feels truly magical. I have so many questions: Who built the pyramids? Why and how?"

"Exploring Egypt's most iconic ancient monuments and speaking with experts like Meredith Brand and Arto Belekdanian is the perfect way to seek answers to these mysteries. Egypt is a land of wonder and intrigue, and this journey promises to be the adventure of a lifetime."