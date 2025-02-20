Bradley Walsh's new TV show away from The Chase will see star 'like never before'

Bradley Walsh's new TV show, Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code, will see The Chase star like "never before" as he embarks on a trip of a lifetime to the monuments of Ancient Egypt.

In the upcoming Sky History documentary, which will air in three parts, Bradley reveals his enduring fascination with ancient engineering as he tries to understand "how it could have been possible to produce such wonders of the ancient world 4,500 years ago". See a first look at the show in the video below.

WATCH: A first look at Bradley Walsh's new documentary series

What to expect from Bradley's new TV show

Bradley, who was an apprentice engineer at Rolls Royce long before his glittering TV career, has had a long-lasting passion for engineering and "the idea that the construction feats of our ancient forebears could only have been possible with the participation of some 'otherworldly' or extraterrestrial influence".

© Sky HISTORY Bradley Walsh is hosting a new Sky History show, Bradley Walsh: Egypt’s Cosmic Code

In the new series, the 64-year-old journeys through the 'Land of the Pharaohs', where he is joined by Egyptologists Dr Meredith Brand, Dr Arto Belekdanian, and investigative historian, Tony McMahon as he "casts his eye over the evolution of pyramid building, from the Step Pyramid of King Djoser, via the Red and Bent Pyramids of Pharoah Sneferu at Dahshur to the Great Pyramid at Giza".

The synopsis continues: "Next, we follow his investigations into the riddle of The Sphinx, its provenance, and its ancient symbolism, which experts have long argued over before he embarks on his quest to unravel the significance of the Egyptian preoccupation with death and the afterlife."

© Sky HISTORY Bradley heads to Egypt in the new series

Viewers will also see Bradley fulfil his ambition of visiting the tomb of famous ruler Tutankhamun, to try and "unravel the mysteries of the rise and fall of Egypt's most famous royal dynasty".

According to the synopsis, the series will see Bradley "as never before as he reveals his engineering passion and his theories that challenge Egyptological orthodoxy, getting close and personal with the monuments and history with which he has been fascinated throughout his life".

© Studio Crook/Sky HISTORY Bradley with Egyptologist Meredith Brand in the tomb of Tutankhamun

It continues: "With his Indiana Jones hat, his unique brand of entertainment and his camel-riding technique, it's fair to say that Bradley is unlike anyone the Egyptians (ancient or modern) have encountered before."

Bradley Walsh: Egypt's Cosmic Code begins on Tuesday 18 March at 9pm on Sky HISTORY.