The Chase viewers 'outraged' as contestant makes controversial decision

The Chase viewers were left fuming on Thursday (6 February) as a contestant shocked everyone by taking a surprisingly low offer.

ITV's hit quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, saw four new players – William, Vonny, Lauren, and Alex – take on chaser Anne Hegerty in a bid to win a cash prize. However, one contestant's decision caused uproar among fans.

WATCH: The Chase contestant chooses low offer despite solid cash builder

Vonny stuns viewers with unexpected choice

© ITV A contestant on The Chase shocked and angered viewers

The game got off to a rocky start when William was eliminated early after answering just three questions incorrectly. That left 51-year-old leadership development administrator Vonny next in line to face Anne.

After an impressive cash builder round, where she secured £9,000, expectations were high. However, viewers were stunned when Vonny decided to go for the lower offer of £3,000 instead.

Explaining her choice, Vonny told Bradley: "Well, the £60,000 is a really nice offer – really tempting. The £9,000, I could probably do that, but I'm going to go for the £3,000 to try and get back."

Bradley remained supportive, saying: "Good for you." Even Anne admitted she had expected the decision, adding: "I predicted backstage she was going low."

Viewers react to 'outrageous' decision

© ITV Viewers couldn't believe The Chase contestant opted for the lower offer

Fans of The Chase were less forgiving, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

One viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter): "No!!!!! £3,000 low offer taken after a £9,000 cash builder! What is happening here?"

Another fumed: "Low offer from a 9? I need to find something else to do at 5pm on a weekday."

© ITV Anne Hegerty was shocked by The Chase contestant's decision

A third added: "Oh, for crying out loud. £9k and you go low. I'm losing the will to live with this show."

One viewer was particularly unimpressed, writing: "You give us a £9000 cash builder... and you decide to go for an offer that's only one third of it?! OUTRAGEOUS!!!"

Some fans suggested The Chase should introduce changes to stop contestants from playing it safe. One wrote: "Ok, they really need to look at refreshing this show now. A £9k cash builder going low?? I think every single low offer now should be a minus, even if the team has nothing."

Did Vonny's gamble pay off?

© ITV Did the gamble on The Chase pay off?

Despite the backlash, Vonny managed to secure her place in the final, scraping through with Anne just one question behind.

Anne later admitted: "Had she taken any other offer, she wouldn't have got through."

Although she made it to the final, the reaction from fans made it clear that her cautious approach was far from popular.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.