The Apprentice stops filming as a contestant falls ill in the boardroom

Filming of The Apprentice came to an unexpected stop during a recent episode after contestant Nadia Suliaman fell ill in the boardroom. The tense moment forced Lord Sugar and producers to halt proceedings as concerns grew over her health.

The incident, which unfolded in Thursday night's episode (February 20), came after Nadia had been battling illness throughout the task. As the pressure mounted, her condition worsened, leaving her struggling to get through the intense discussion.

Boardroom showdown interrupted

The latest task saw candidates attempt to create a virtual pop star, but things quickly went downhill for Nadia's team. Despite pushing through the challenge, she was visibly unwell when she faced Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady, and Tim Campbell in the boardroom.

Nadia's persistent coughing repeatedly interrupted the discussions, prompting producers to pause filming. She later revealed how unwell she had been during the task, telling The Sun: "I was coughing. I was literally coughing so much that I was like splattering, and they had to stop production because I was ill."

Despite Lord Sugar's reputation for being tough in the boardroom, Nadia admitted he showed an unexpected moment of kindness. "This is such a kind thing, but it just stuck with me. Lord Sugar just threw a throat lozenge across the table to me," she said.

Baroness Brady also stepped in to help, offering Nadia a tissue as she struggled to continue.

A brutal boardroom exit

Nadia's illness wasn't enough to save her from Lord Sugar's firing line. As project manager, she led her team to one of the worst results in the show's history, selling an overpriced sausage and mash dish that contributed to a £73.40 loss.

Despite normally allowing candidates to defend themselves, Lord Sugar wasted no time in making his decision. Instead of bringing back two candidates for further scrutiny, Nadia was dismissed immediately in one of the fastest firings in The Apprentice history.

Speaking after her elimination, Nadia admitted she was "gutted" by the way her exit played out on screen. "I've got to be honest, I was a bit gutted. I was like, whoa, everything is quite bad towards me."

However, she insisted her teammates supported her, adding: "They told me, 'Oh no, you were so good at motivating us, you were militant in the kitchen because you had to be. We were up against time constraints as well.'"

Reflecting on the task, Nadia said it was far harder than it appeared on TV. "It's such a hard task. I'm not just saying that—it really was."

Despite the abrupt end to her Apprentice journey, Nadia remained upbeat, thanking her teammates for their encouragement. "We all gave it our best shot, and I think that's what matters most."

The Apprentice continues next Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.