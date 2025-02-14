The Apprentice star surprises with pregnancy news - see photo

The Apprentice star Pamela Laird, who appeared on the hit BBC One show in 2019, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish beauty expert shared a post revealing the news, accompanied by an incredibly sweet video montage featuring her and her long-term partner Jay Searles.

WATCH: The Apprentice star Pamela Laird reveals pregnancy in heartwarming post

Opening with the couple holding pictures of the ultrasound scan and sharing a kiss, Pamela also included an array of pictures taken during the early stages of her pregnancy.

Captioning the post, she penned: "August 2025 [heart hands emoji] 13 years, countless memories and now… we're adding a little one to the mix! So excited to start this new chapter [baby emoji] [white heart emoji] @jay.searles".

Friends, industry colleagues and fans rushed to the comments to express their joy and support for the expecting mother.

"Beyond excited & emotional about this [face holding back tears emoji] [heart emoji x 3] it's just the best news LYSM [sob emoji] xxxxx", wrote Irish model Holly Carpenter.

One fan commented: "Aw Pamela!!! [white heart emoji] What lovely news! [smiling face with hearts emoji] Huge congratulations [blow kiss emoji] Xx", while another added: "The cutest announcement ever [face holding back tears emoji] [heart on fire emoji] congratulations to you both".

Pamela appeared in series 12 of BBC's The Apprentice, where she finished in third place, just behind runner-up Scarlett Allen-Horton and the season's winner, Carina Lepore.

The Apprentice's shock early departure

This year, The Apprentice, now on its 19th season, has already surprised fans with an early departure.

Dr Jana Denzel, one of the show's hopeful entrepreneurs, has left the show early after being spoken to by production, following reports that he had made an "ill-informed remark" during the filming of the show.

Jana, who has a dental practice in Harley Street, will leave the competition early in an upcoming episode, after he reportedly referred to a character during a task with an inappropriate description and was alerted to the fact that his "use of language was not acceptable".

© BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Jana in The Apprentice

According to PA, he then decided to leave the show early. Speaking to PA about the news, a spokesperson for the show explained: "We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

"Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved.

"Jana withdrew from the process for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and he has our full support."