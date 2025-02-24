Skip to main contentSkip to footer
31st annual SAG Awards: live updates
The last awards show before the Oscars next week are being live streamed on Netflix

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
5 minutes ago
The 31st annual SAG Awards are officially here, the latest of a long list of award shows keeping celebrities busy the last few months, which culminates with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

With just one week away from the Oscars, the stakes couldn't be higher, for nominees such as Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Pamela Anderson, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, and many others.

For more special moments of the night, stay up to date with our live updates below, and for more red carpet photos, check out our best dressed list here, or our favorite beauty moments here.

To watch the show, tune in on Netflix at 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

