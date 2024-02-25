Why is there no host at the SAG Awards?

The forthcoming SAG Awards are the latest round of a long line of award shows that have kept A-List celebrities busy and our social media feeds full of glamorous red carpet photos.

Their 30th annual installment is airing via Netflix on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm EST from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and is the first since the historic SAG-AFTRA strike this summer that effectively shut down Hollywood for over 100 days.

Many of the same actors that we have seen win big this awards season – Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, and others – are once again nominated. However, unlike other awards shows, the SAG Awards won't have a host. Here's what to know.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards have historically run without a host since they launched in 1995, and only broke tradition in 2018 when they named Kristen Bell as host, followed by Megan Mullally in 2019.

However, by 2020, they had gone back to their roots, and have continued to air the awards without a host, relying on a star-studded list of presenters instead, as well as two ambassadors, this year's being Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster and Red, White and Royal Blue's Taylor Zakhar Perez.

© Getty The SAG Awards have only ever had two hosts

Why don't the SAG Awards have a host?

Back in 2020, when producers decided to go back to a host-free night, producers told Variety the reasoning was two-fold. For one, they highlighted how when the Oscars went on without a host in 2019 (and the years that followed) their ratings improved.

Moreover, producers are well aware of how awards shows can drag on and quickly turn into a three-hour-long watch. They're hoping to keep it at the two-hour mark, during which the 13 awards (voted on by actors themselves) will be handed out, and this year, Barbra Streisand will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

© Getty Actors keep fellow actors entertained and hand out awards

Who is presenting?

A list of 30 presenters was announced in the days before the ceremony.

Idris Elba will open the ceremony while Jennifer Aniston will honor Barbra Streisand with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Oppenheimer costars Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, Barbie's Margot Robbie, Michael Cera, Issa Rae and America Ferrera and American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jeffrey Wright, among others, are also scheduled to present Saturday.

