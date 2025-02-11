Demi Moore shares unbelievable then-and-now photos with famous friend you'll recognize

Demi Moore and John Stamos just had the sweetest General Hospital reunion.

Amid her epic journey through awards season for The Substance — which many have predicted will in fact culminate in her first Oscar come March 2 — the St. Elmo's Fire actress has been celebrated by many of her famous peers and past co-stars.

The latest to do so is the Full House alum, who was on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, the same years the first-time Oscar nominee was on the long-running soap opera.

Following Demi and John's reunion at AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week, John took to Instagram with a touching tribute in honor of Demi's success.

He first shared a black-and-white photo of the two from four decades ago, followed by photos and clips of them on the red carpet and at the ceremony, during which he presented Demi with an award.

"I was beyond thrilled to present Best Actress at AARP's Movies for Grownups to my friend, Demi Moore," he then wrote in his caption, before recalling: "Demi and I go back over 40 years, to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital."

He joked: "We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer."

Gushing over her performance in The Substance, which was written and directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, and also stars Margaret Qualley, John continued: "Her performance in The Substance doesn't just push boundaries — it flips them the bird and walks away in slow motion!"

"It takes on themes of aging, body trauma, and the relentless pressure to stay forever young, forcing us to confront the absurd idea that a woman's worth has an expiration date."

"Spoiler alert: it doesn't," he noted, and lastly added: "If anything, Demi is proof that some things only get better with time — like fine wine, classic rock, and the number of abs she has. Proud of you my friend."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the reunion, with comedian and author Gary Jannetti writing: "Jackie Templeton and Blackie Parrish!! If Port Charles could see you now!!" referring to the fictional town General Hospital, which premiered in 1963, is set in.

Others followed suit with: "They both are still beautiful," and: "So sweet! You guys look amazing," as well as: "You both bring back such great memories of General Hospital. Best times ever!!"