Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore shares unbelievable then-and-now photos with famous friend you'll recognize
Subscribe
Demi Moore shares unbelievable then-and-now photos with famous friend you'll recognize
Demi Moore arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California© Shutterstock

Demi Moore shares unbelievable then-and-now photos with famous friend you'll recognize

The The Substance actress had a sweet reunion with her General Hospital co-star from four decades ago

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore and John Stamos just had the sweetest General Hospital reunion.

Amid her epic journey through awards season for The Substance — which many have predicted will in fact culminate in her first Oscar come March 2 — the St. Elmo's Fire actress has been celebrated by many of her famous peers and past co-stars.

The latest to do so is the Full House alum, who was on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, the same years the first-time Oscar nominee was on the long-running soap opera.

WATCH: Demi Moore shuns her 'popcorn actress' title in emotional Golden Globes speech

Following Demi and John's reunion at AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week, John took to Instagram with a touching tribute in honor of Demi's success.

He first shared a black-and-white photo of the two from four decades ago, followed by photos and clips of them on the red carpet and at the ceremony, during which he presented Demi with an award.

"I was beyond thrilled to present Best Actress at AARP's Movies for Grownups to my friend, Demi Moore," he then wrote in his caption, before recalling: "Demi and I go back over 40 years, to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital."

View post on Instagram
 

He joked: "We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer."

Gushing over her performance in The Substance, which was written and directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, and also stars Margaret Qualley, John continued: "Her performance in The Substance doesn't just push boundaries — it flips them the bird and walks away in slow motion!"

TRISTAN ROGERS, JOHN STAMOS, DEMI MOORE, JANINE TURNER, SHARON WYATT on GENERAL HOSPITAL - (6/18/82)© Getty
John and Demi alongside Tristan Rodgers, Janine Turner and Sharon Wyatt on General Hospital in 1982

"It takes on themes of aging, body trauma, and the relentless pressure to stay forever young, forcing us to confront the absurd idea that a woman's worth has an expiration date."

John Stamos and Demi Moore pose in the photo booth during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
The former co-stars reunited on February 8

"Spoiler alert: it doesn't," he noted, and lastly added: "If anything, Demi is proof that some things only get better with time — like fine wine, classic rock, and the number of abs she has. Proud of you my friend."

Demi Moore accepts the Best Actress award for "The Substance" from John Stamos onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups award for "The Substance"s at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
John penned a touching tribute to Demi

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the reunion, with comedian and author Gary Jannetti writing: "Jackie Templeton and Blackie Parrish!! If Port Charles could see you now!!" referring to the fictional town General Hospital, which premiered in 1963, is set in.

Demi Moore in The Substance
The actress stars as Elisabeth Sparkle on The Substance

Others followed suit with: "They both are still beautiful," and: "So sweet! You guys look amazing," as well as: "You both bring back such great memories of General Hospital. Best times ever!!"

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More