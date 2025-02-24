Antiques Road Trip star James Braxton's life off-screen: from wife and family to career away from show

James has over 40 years of experience in the world of antiques.

After studying art and antiques at the Inchbald School of Design in London, James learned his trade as a porter at Gorringes Auction House in East Sussex. During his time there, he spent his evenings studying for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Fine Arts & Antiques and went on to win the 1991 Antiques Trade Gazette prize for the best final exam.

According to his website, James later bought Edgar Horns Auction House in Eastbourne and Bracketts Auction House in Tunbridge Wells. He went on to found the internet start-up, iBrax.com, which he later sold.

On what inspired his career in antiques, James told Wigtown Book Festival: "My grandfather was an estate agent, always buying stuff and my mother was very keen to visit art galleries, country houses, museums. Initially, I was taken kicking and screaming, but through osmosis it creeps in and suddenly you think 'Oh, I quite like this'. And that's how it happened."