Antiques Road Trip viewers all saying the same thing about new presenter

Bargain Hunt star Danny Sebastian joined the cast of Antiques Road Trip on Monday – and viewers have given their verdict on the expert's debut.

Danny went head-to-head with fellow expert Irita Marriott as they set off on a road trip around Kent searching for treasures to sell at auction.

Ahead of the episode, Danny shared his excitement on social media. "The time has come!! 3.45pm TODAY ON @bbcone MY DEBUT ON @antiqueroadtrip WITH @iritamarriottantiques," penned the star, adding: "Had a lot of fun and bought some good bits too - hope you all enjoy the show."

Fans were quick to praise the expert in the comments section, with many applauding his debut. One person wrote: "Danny is a great addition," while another added: "Loved it, you did yourself proud."

A third fan penned: "I watched it and you were excellent. Lovely surprise. I always enjoy this programme," while another viewer said Danny's casting had been a long time coming, writing: "I've been wanting this since we met you on BH!!!"

Danny and Irita are back on our screens on Tuesday as they try their luck in the West Country for round two of their best-of-five battle.

The synopsis continues: "Alongside hunting for antiques, they veer towards Nailsea to hear the little-known story of Somerset heroine Hannah More, who brought education to the masses.

"With Danny determined to win at auction, and Irita refusing to relinquish her crown, they both make risky purchases, Irita with some age-old glasses, and Danny with an exceptionally large railway platform bench."

Danny has been a familiar face on our screens for several years, having started out on the BBC's Del Boys and Dealers and Dealing with Dickinson, before landing roles on Junk Rescue, Street Auction and .

The self-taught antiques dealer said it was "fate" that he ended up working in antiques. "I was at an auction down south and stumbled across a room that was being prepared for a Mid-20th Century sale and all that I saw I just loved," he previously told the BBC. "Straight away I thought 'I'm getting into this game; I'd love to sell this tackle'."

Antiques Road Trip airs on weekdays at 3.45pm on BBC One.