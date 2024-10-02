Midsomer Murder stars and their real-life families explored

Having retired from his Midsomer Murders role over a decade ago, John, 80, now lives in the idyllic Devon countryside with his wife of 29 years, painter Catheryn Sealey. Together, they share three rescue dogs, three rescue horses and two donkeys.

Sharing an insight into his marriage, John told The Mirror in 2015: "You need someone to ground you because if you start believing that your public persona is your only and real persona, then you're looking at a very long and lonely old age. You must live as far away as you can from your public image, you really must."

Just like his on-screen counterpart, DCI Tom Barnaby, John is a dad of one and shares his daughter Emma with his first wife, Joyce Nettles, to whom he was married for 13 years. Emma, who has two children of her own, lives in Jersey, and John visits the island at "every possible opportunity".