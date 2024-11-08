Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours: 'Somebody is trying to get rid of me!'
Subscribe
Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours: 'Somebody is trying to get rid of me!'
NICK HENDRIX as DS Jamie Winter and NEIL DUDGEON as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders© ITV

Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours: 'Somebody is trying to get rid of me!'

Neil plays DCI John Barnaby in the ITV drama

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
30 minutes ago
Share this:

Neil Dudgeon has reassured fans that he has no plans to leave Midsomer Murders

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, host Alison Hammond quizzed Neil, 63, about his future on the show amid rumours about his departure. 

WATCH: Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours
NICK HENDRIX as DS Jamie Winter and NEIL DUDGEON as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders© ITV
Neil Dudgeon stars as DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders

"Somebody knows something I don't, somebody is trying to get rid of me," Neil said, jokingly adding: "I'm getting the elbow? And this is how I find out?"

Alison added that the reason she asked was because fans voted for their favourite episode and chose one that Neil wasn't in.

DCI John Barnaby (NEIL DUDGEON) in Midsomer Murders © Mark Bourdillon
Neil has no intention of leaving the show

Confirming that he's remaining as the show's lead, DCI John Barnaby, Neil said: "As far as I know I'm still here. We're shooting next year and last I heard, I'm in it. I haven't read the scripts yet!"

When asked what keeps him coming back each series, Neil said: "If you're going to do what I do, if you're going to make TV shows, it's just great. The wonderful guests, the amazing stories."

He also pondered on the secret to the show's success, saying: "The central thing about the show is something happens in a rural location and two policemen turn up to check it out and once you've got that basic formula, you can do anything with it.

Fleur Perkins (ANNETTE BADLAND), DCI John Barnaby (NEIL DUDGEON) and DS Jamie Winter (NICK HENDRIX) in Midsomer Murders© Mark Bourdillon
Neil stars alongside Nick Hendrix and Annette Badland

"So we've done drag queens and aliens. There are only four regular characters in it, so you've got mostly a new cast every time," he continued.

"So you think this is Midsomer but within that, it's a completely reinvented show every time we do it," Neil added. 

This isn't the first time Neil has addressed his future on the show. Speaking to RadioTimes.com back in 2020, the actor said he had "no intention" of departing the drama and would only step down as the lead when he retires from acting. 

Fleur Perkins (ANNETTE BADLAND), DCI John Barnaby (NEIL DUDGEON) and DS Jamie Winter (NICK HENDRIX) in Midsomer Murders© Mark Bourdillon
The show returns on Sunday 10 November

"I've got no intention of stopping doing it," he said. "I don't know what else I'd do!

"I'm in a very fortunate position. I think it's such a great show that, one always assumes - when you're an actor you always think, whatever job I'm doing, it's going to end next week and that'll be it, I won't work again."

Midsomer Murders airs on Sunday 10 November at 8pm on ITV. 

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More