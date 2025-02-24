EastEnders star James Bye's future revealed following heartbreaking exit from show

EastEnders star James Bye has confirmed his next move after leaving EastEnders in the 40th-anniversary live show - and he is set to play a famous romantic hero!

It has been revealed that James will portray Mr Darcy in the upcoming stage production of the Pride and Prejudice spin-off, Death Comes to Pemberley. The hit show, which was previously adapted by the BBC starring Matthew Rhys and Anna Maxwell Martin, is coming to the stage and will tour from May to September.

Speaking about his starring role in the P.D. James adaptation, he said: "I am leaving EastEnders on an absolute high after the explosive live 40th-anniversary episode. After a decade of gritty storylines, it’s going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature’s romantic leading men, but I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin."

© BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron James Bye was killed off in EastEnders

Death Comes to Pemberley follows Mr Darcy and Lizzie Bennet after their blissful marriage is interrupted when the body of a soldier is discovered on their grounds, with their brother-in-law Willoughby as the prime suspect in the murder. Despite their chequered history, Darcy must put aside his personal feelings to discover the truth behind Captain Denny's death.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images James Bye and Victoria Bye pose with children Edward, Louis and Hugo

The stage version of the popular whodunnit is directed and adapted by the team behind stage adaptations of The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code and will begin at The Mill at Sonning from 1 May before moving on to the Theatre Royal in Windsor in late July and the New Theatre in Cardiff from 29 July to 2 August.

Theatre-goers will also be able to see the show at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford, the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, the Wycombe Swan Theatre, and the Theatre Royal in Brighton before concluding at the Richmond Theatre in London.

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon Matthew Rhys played Darcy in the BBC adaptation of Death Comes to Pemberley

We're delighted at James' happy news after his character Martin was killed off in EastEnders. Martin died from Crush Syndrome after becoming trapped under a beam following the Queen Vic explosion.

Speaking about his exit, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "When discussing James’ exit, we knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved.

© PA Images via Getty Images James Bye attending the British Soap Awards 2018

"To leave the show in such an emotional storyline during a live episode is something incredibly courageous to do as an actor, and one that I’m sure will cement itself in EastEnders history."