Netflix viewers have 'no regrets' after binge-watching 'perfect' hidden gem show

Are you on the lookout for your next Netflix obsession? Fans are loving the new series I Am Married…But - and we think we have a hidden gem on our hands! The Taiwanese show, which is currently the number one most-watched show on Netflix in Hong Kong and Taiwan, follows the life of a married couple, and has been described as "ridiculously funny". Sign us up!

The official synopsis reads: "I-ling (Alice Ko) has lived with her in-laws for three years and contemplates divorce every seven days. She wants to move out but is stuck because her husband, Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu), is a mummy’s boy.

WATCH: The show has been a hit for Netflix - have you watched?

"Despite her frustrations, she always finds a hint of charm in him at crucial moments, trapping her in a cycle of wanting to leave but not being able to. Things take a turn when she meets a soulmate on a dating app, her body suddenly wants a baby, placing her in a tug-of-war between emotional infidelity and family life." So if you love comedy, drama and romance - as well as some laugh-out-loud moments, we think this might be the one for you.

Will you be watching I Am Married...But!

Viewers are already loving the show, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, with one person writing: "It’s been a while since I last watched a Taiwanese drama, and #IAmMarriedBut was a good binge-watch! I like how it is quite realistic with lots of funny moments."

The show follows the misadventures of a couple

Another added: "Just binged #IAmMarriedBut for about 3 hours and why was it surprisingly good?!? A silly watch with a lot more serious topics. AND very funny."

A third person added: "Opted to start #IAmMarriedBut over everything else because of the shorter eps and it is ridiculously funny. Omg, I love Alice's character so much already!"

Have you tried the new show I Am Married...But!?

Others were also full of praise for the lead actress, with one viewer writing: "Finished #IAmMarriedBut and I loved the FL so much! She was such a mood. Perfect slice of life that’s fun and just so good to binge-watch."