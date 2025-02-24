Netflix viewers have 'no regrets' after binge-watching 'perfect' hidden gem show

Are you on the lookout for your next Netflix obsession? Fans are loving the new series I Am Married…But - and we think we have a hidden gem on our hands! The Taiwanese show, which is currently the number one most-watched show on Netflix in Hong Kong and Taiwan, follows the life of a married couple, and has been described as "ridiculously funny". Sign us up!
The official synopsis reads: "I-ling (Alice Ko) has lived with her in-laws for three years and contemplates divorce every seven days. She wants to move out but is stuck because her husband, Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu), is a mummy’s boy.
"Despite her frustrations, she always finds a hint of charm in him at crucial moments, trapping her in a cycle of wanting to leave but not being able to. Things take a turn when she meets a soulmate on a dating app, her body suddenly wants a baby, placing her in a tug-of-war between emotional infidelity and family life." So if you love comedy, drama and romance - as well as some laugh-out-loud moments, we think this might be the one for you.
Viewers are already loving the show, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, with one person writing: "It’s been a while since I last watched a Taiwanese drama, and #IAmMarriedBut was a good binge-watch! I like how it is quite realistic with lots of funny moments."
Another added: "Just binged #IAmMarriedBut for about 3 hours and why was it surprisingly good?!? A silly watch with a lot more serious topics. AND very funny."
A third person added: "Opted to start #IAmMarriedBut over everything else because of the shorter eps and it is ridiculously funny. Omg, I love Alice's character so much already!"
Others were also full of praise for the lead actress, with one viewer writing: "Finished #IAmMarriedBut and I loved the FL so much! She was such a mood. Perfect slice of life that’s fun and just so good to binge-watch."