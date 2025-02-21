Sterling K. Brown's twisty thriller Paradise's future revealed

Have you been loving Disney+/Hulu's hit show Paradise? If so, you're in for a treat, as it has been confirmed that the Sterling K. Brown series will be back for a second instalment. We couldn't be more excited!

The brilliant murder mystery thriller, with a sci-fi twist, follows the former security guard to the President of the United States, who discovers that he has been murdered, and tries to uncover the truth behind his death in an underground city following a catastrophic, extinction-level event on Earth.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Paradise

The show was written by Crazy, Stupid, Love and Tangled creator Dan Fogelman, who has opened up about his expectations for future series. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I get frustrated by television shows that titillate and keep you guessing and have twists and turns but then don’t give you the answers at the end of your first break going off the air.

© Disney Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise

"I want to provide a complete meal by the end of the episode for the audience that’s invested. Any question that people have after the first couple of episodes should be answered at the end of the eighth episode. Then a new question and journey will start that takes us into the second season."

© Disney Krys Marshall in Paradise

The show also stars James Marsden as Cal Bradford, who spoke to RadioTimes.com about how much he loved being in the show. He said: "I felt like it was really unique and took some big swings. I think it's an ambitious conceit and it was exciting for me to read because, like the audience, I was turning the page and wondering what was coming next.

"It was very fulfilling. I loved it. It was more than just a linear one-dimensional crime drama."

© Disney James Marsden as Cal in Paradise

With just two episodes left of the first season, we're not sure what to expect from the follow-up just yet – but we can't wait to find out! Are you looking forward to season two?