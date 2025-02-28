Bergerac fans' not impressed' as they make same complaint about the reboot

Bergerac has returned to screens with a fresh reboot, introducing a new cast and storyline while staying true to the classic detective drama.

The original series, starring John Nettles, aired from 1981 to 1991, and was set against the backdrop of Jersey. The new version sees Brassic star Damien Molony take on the role of Jim Bergerac, a troubled detective who returns to the force after a personal tragedy.

The premiere episode aired on Thursday (February 27), following Bergerac as he investigates the mysterious death of a wealthy local in Jersey. However, while fans were excited for the return of the much-loved series, many were left frustrated by one recurring issue.

WATCH: Bergerac's new trailer

Viewers struggle to hear the dialogue

© UKTV Damien Molony in Bergerac

Throughout the episode, fans took to social media to complain about the sound, with many struggling to hear the lead actor's dialogue.

One viewer asked: "C'mon #Bergerac, speak up … I'm not ready for a hearing aid yet." Another added: "Oh good, another whispering lead actor #Bergerac."

A third fan wrote: "Not impressed so far. I can't understand a word Bergerac is saying. What's wrong with his diction? Maybe it's the drink. Hope it gets better."

Some even questioned why the characters were speaking so quietly in their own homes. One posted: "Why do we have a couple of characters whispering a conversation to each other in their own home?!!!"

A darker take on a classic

© UKTV First look at Bergerac

Despite the sound complaints, many viewers praised the reboot for its gripping storyline and impressive visuals.

One fan tweeted: "#Bergerac ...shaping up to be good, by the initial looks of things! Liking the characters, enjoying the plot, list of suspects & stunning views (gives me vibes from the original!)."

Another added: "Well, it's definitely darker than the original but, 10 minutes in, I'll admit I'm rather enjoying it. #Bergerac."

The new series stays true to elements of the original, with Molony's Bergerac also struggling with alcoholism, much like his predecessor.

Longtime fans were pleased to see nods to the past, including the detective's signature brown leather jacket and the return of the iconic 1947 Triumph Roadster.

A strong supporting cast

© UKTV Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

The new Bergerac features a star-studded cast alongside Molony, including Zoë Wanamaker, Chloé Sweetlove, Robert Gilbert, Sasha Behar, Celine Arden, and Luke Nunn.

While the first episode received mixed reactions, fans will be hoping that the sound issues don't persist as the series continues.

Bergerac is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.