Bridgerton and Silent Witness stars in first look at reboot of beloved drama – details

UKTV has dropped a first-look teaser for Bergerac, the upcoming reboot of the BBC's hit detective drama starring John Nettles.

In the new six-part U&Original series, which arrives in February, Damien Molony takes on the titular role of Jim Bergerac and is joined by an impressive cast, including Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford, Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield and newcomer Chloé Sweetlove as Jim's daughter, Kim.

WATCH: Damien Molony stars in the teaser for Bergerac

Meanwhile, Bridgerton star Pippa Haywood plays Margaret Heaton, alongside Robert Gilbert (Big Mood) as Barney Crozier, Aidan McArdle (Showtrial) as Pete Benedict, Timothy Renouf (The Laureate) as Julien Wakefield, Stephen Wight (Silent Witness) as John Blakely, Ayesha Antoine (Holby City) as Chloe Havron, and Celine Arden (Father Brown) as Kara.

© UKTV The new series features a star-studded cast

The original BBC show, created by Robert Banks Stewart, ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991. Unlike the 1980s, the upcoming Jersey-set series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, rather than a new storyline each episode.

The drama follows Bergerac, a talented detective who returns to work after the devastating death of his wife, to solve the murder of a wealthy Jersey resident.

© Shutterstock John Nettles starred in the original series

The full synopsis reads: "Viewers first meet Jim Bergerac as a broken man, battling his demons and on leave after the death of his wife. But when a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered, Chief of Police Uma Dalal (Sasha Behar) wants their best detective on the case. Bergerac returns to work to help him become the formidable detective he once was, whilst also trying to prove to his daughter Kim (Sweetlove) and mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford (Wanamaker) that his life is back on track.

"The Wakefields, led by patriarch and businessman Arthur (Glenister), are keeping their cards close to their chests, whilst a man from Bergerac’s past resurfaces to make a shocking accusation. Is Bergerac up to the job?"

© Joss Barratt Damien Molony plays Jim Bergerac

The series is penned by Toby Whithouse (The Red King, Being Human), alongside Brian Fillis (Trust, Sirens), Catherine Tregenna (The One That Got Away, Three Pines) and Polly Buckle (Love Rat, A Discovery of Witches), while Colm McCarthy (The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Peaky Blinders) and Sean Spencer (The Lazarus Project, A Town Called Malice) direct.

Bergerac will be available on U and U&DRAMA in February.