With Love, Meghan viewers give verdict on Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Netflix viewers who tuned into the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, have given their verdict on social media.

The eight-parter sees Meghan invite a host of celebrity friends to a stunning California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips, while opening up about her life in California, her upbringing and her love of food. The series also features a few cameos from her husband, Prince Harry, and various references to their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

WATCH: Meet Meghan's friends appearing on her new Netflix show

Taking to social media, fans praised the "soothing" series, which some have described as a peaceful tonic to the stresses of everyday life.

One person wrote: "Okay, I'm not even 30 minutes into episode 1 and I can honestly say #WithLoveMeghan is the best. I needed this show. With all the drama happening here in the US, it's great to watch a fun, relaxing, peaceful, joyful, informative, great show. Thank you Meghan and @netflix," while another viewer wrote: "#WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix is such a feel good show. I'm two episodes in and I've loved every minute."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stars in her new lifestyle series

A third fan penned: "Wow, I just watched #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix, it was amazing. So proud of Meghan, she truly is in her era of joy, you can see how much of a good person she is with her giving her guests gifts and making coffee and breakfast for the camera crew etc. This was such a great show," while another described the show as "light and warm".

© Netflix Mindy Kaling guest stars in the show

Other viewers said the Netflix show marked "a new era" for the mother-of-two and were pleased to see Megan looking so "happy" and "glowing".

Another fan hailed the recipes and music featured in the series, writing: "The way I love a wholesome show... Music, top tier. Recipes, easy so top tier. Aesthetics, top tier. Fun, fashion...top tier. The little down memory lane pics, top tier. Love it all. Like their docuseries, I need the soundtrack for this. So soothing. #WithLoveMeghan."

For those yet to get stuck into the new series, Meghan invited viewers into the kitchen as she and various celebrity guests share their top tips for cooking and entertaining.

© Netflix Viewers praised the "soothing" series

The reality show, which is produced by Meghan, sees the former Suits star "blend practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

© Netflix The Duchess opened up about her life in California

The series was initially due to be released in January but was delayed due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

With Love, Meghan is available to stream on Netflix.