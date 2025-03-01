Netflix fan-favourite hidden gem spy thriller with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score that's 'facing the axe'

Netflix fans may have to say goodbye to The Recruit, as reports suggest the hit spy thriller is at risk of cancellation after just two seasons.

The show, which stars To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo, received glowing reviews upon its release, earning a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite its popularity, Netflix has yet to confirm a third season, leaving fans worried.

WATCH: The Recruit Season 2's very first trailer

Viewership decline sparks cancellation fears

© Netflix The Recruit Season 2's viewership has seen a sharp decline on Netflix

The first season of The Recruit debuted in 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite. It follows Owen Hendricks, a rookie CIA lawyer who finds himself entangled in international espionage.

Season two, which arrived on Netflix in January, continued the fast-paced action. However, reports from What's On Netflix suggest viewership numbers have dropped by around two million compared to the first season.

This has raised concerns, especially as other Netflix hits like The Night Agent and XO, Kitty have already secured renewals despite premiering after The Recruit.

Showrunner hopeful for a renewal

© Netflix The Recruit is a very well reviewed show

Despite the uncertainty, showrunner Alexi Hawley remains optimistic. Speaking to Deadline, he said: "We're waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it."

He also highlighted the show's star power: "There's a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I'm feeling super positive about it."

Hawley even teased future locations for a potential third season: "Maybe Latin America, Africa would be exciting. The American audiences don't get exposed to Africa a lot in our storytelling for lots of reasons, but I think that would be really interesting."

Fans push for season three

© Netflix Fans would like a The Recruit Season 3

Viewers have taken to social media to praise the second season, calling it one of the most exciting shows on Netflix.

One fan wrote: "Yep… The Recruit season 2 has definitely delivered. Best character of Noah Centineo's so far."

Another added: "Thank you, The Recruit season 2. That was CINEMA!"

A third viewer shared: "The Recruit Season 2 is the most fun I've had watching TV in a very long time!"

However, not everyone was pleased with the season's shorter length. One fan tweeted: "Super excited to watch The Recruit season 2 on @netflix until I realised it was only six episodes…WTH? Y'all want to hit us with a price increase but all the seasons are getting less and less episodes. Stop with this."

What's next for The Recruit?

© Netflix What's going on with The Recruit?

As of now, Netflix has not made an official decision on the future of The Recruit. However, with strong audience demand and high critic ratings, there is still hope for another season.

If renewed, season three could take Owen Hendricks on new international missions, expanding the show's global scope.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

The Recruit seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix.