Harry & Meghan: How to watch documentary, episode timings and more The series is highly-anticipated

It's not yet been officially released, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary series has already generated much discussion online.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team respond to Netflix trailer discrepancies

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to share their full story with the world in the six-part programme which will be available to watch from Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks 'pain' in new trailer for Harry & Meghan

From the trailer alone, which was released earlier this week, it seems the royal couple will be revealing the finer details behind their love story and the truth behind their decision to step back from royal duties at the beginning of 2020. Find out exactly when and how you can watch the episodes…

How to watch Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan will land on Netflix on Thursday 8 December. But for those wanting to binge the series in its entirety, you'll have to be patient as only the first three episodes will appear on the platform this week. The remaining three will be released on Thursday 15 December.

MORE: Meghan Markle opened up about suicidal thoughts so 'no one feels alone'

MORE: Prince Harry makes surprising date night confession – Meghan Markle reacts

The documentary will be released in two parts

What time will Harry & Meghan be released?

Although the initial three episodes will be released on Thursday, the timing of the release will depend on your location. For viewers in the UK, the first half of the docu-series will be available to stream from 8 am BST.

For viewers in the US, the episodes will land on the streaming platform at midnight Pacific Time on Thursday. The second half of the series will appear on Netflix at the time the following week.

MORE: Prince Harry makes surprising date night confession – Meghan Markle reacts

The royal couple will tell their side of their story

What will feature on Harry & Meghan?

As the official synopsis explains, Harry & Meghan will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of their high-profile love story. "The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

MORE: Christmas TV guide 2022: the best shows to watch this festive season

From the looks of the teaser trailer and official full-length trailer, the royal couple are going to be extremely open and candid about their experiences of being a couple in the public eye. In one moment from the trailer, Prince Harry can be heard saying: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

In another moment, Meghan can be seen wiping away tears as she says during a voiceover that she didn't feel protected by the royal family: "I realised, 'They're never going to protect you'."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.