Exclusive: Chicago PD star teases 'exploitation of vulnerable Torres' after shocking reveal

Chicago PD has been teasing the motives of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy) for weeks, and we now know that he has been looking for dirt on the Intelligence Unit to encourage – or should we say blackmail – Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) into policing in Reid's interest.

Up next for Reid? Exploiting the vulnerability of Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

"I'm getting [on screen] time with Ben," Shawn tells HELLO! of an upcoming storyline.

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Jason as Hank Voight and Shawn as Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD

"There's another ask that Reid brings to Voight, under the guise of, 'This is our friendship, I need something from you.' But it doesn't really happen at the speed of which Reid wants it to, so he goes around Voight and enlists Torres to do some stuff which really, really frustrates Voight."

Shawn continues: "Torres is such an interesting character because he has this criminal background, and he's also a character who is a little bit more vulnerable to Reid because Reid knows what happened. And then he's also younger, and Reid exploits that."

© Lori Allen/NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook in Chicago PD

But for Shawn, don't call Reid a bad guy.

"I don't see him that way," Shawn tells HELLO!

"He was presented to me as a guy who is not necessarily the most upstanding, moral or ethical police chief, and that Voight is a guy who has a checkered past himself, so Reid may present some questions within Voight."

© Lori Allen/NBC Shawn says Deputy Chief Reid is not a 'bad guy'

"They're both very intelligent, and I think the fact that Reid has done all this reading and research about Voight means he knows what he's capable of, and he would be foolish not to be expecting some sort of retaliation," adds Shawn.

"But Reid has all the power here. He's not only their boss, but he also has this information that can end all of their careers."

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Voight is now stuck between a rock and a hard place

That's definitely seen in episode 15 when the end of the episode sees Voight, stuck between a rock and a hard place, forced to tell Assistant State Attorney Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) the dirty details of what Reid has on the team, including Torres' affair with his CI Gloria, which both Voight and Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) had covered up.

"It's been exciting," says Shawn of getting to play in the world of Dick Wolf's Chicago. "The show is just so rich and grounded and realistic, and now we're starting to kind of get a feel for who Reid is."

© Lori Allen/NBC Sara Bues as Nina Chapman in Chicago PD

As for playing alongside Jason, Shawn says: "I really enjoy playing his boss, and I never let him forget that I'm his boss!"The scene in episode eight, when I was in his office when he came in, and getting comfortable and putting my feet up on his desk? I love that. Touching all of his stuff, whatever Reid could get his hands on! We've been having fun with it to create more tension."

"This isn't Voight's intelligence unit, this is Reid's intelligence unit," he adds. "That's how I view it, and I think the more I can lean into that, the more the audience will hate me."