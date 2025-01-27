Exclusive: One Chicago crossover will place 'heavy weight' on Chicago PD's Ruzek and Burgess

Chicago PD fans have seen Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek go through a lot in the years they've been together, but the pair have a bit more coming their way, says showrunner Gwen Sigan.

During the One Chicago crossover, Ruzek will find himself in danger when he is on the L train with Lieutenant Stella Kidd when the tunnel collapses.

"For Burgess and Ruzek and this crossover, there's quite a lot they have to do, there is a lot on their shoulders throughout these three hours," Gwen tells HELLO! adding: "And certainly, what you'll see in the rest of our season, is that they reach a breaking point."

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek will have 'heavy weight' on their shoulders

Last season fans of Burzek, the portmanteau of Burgess and Ruzek, watched the pair finally become engaged after years of being on-and-off, numerous hookups and an adopted daughter.

This season they have seen Kim take her Detective test while last week Adam's father unexpectedly returned from Florida, only to share that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and would be entering a care facility.

The events of the crossover will impact the pair dramatically, with Gwen sharing that although they have "all of these amazing things going on in their life," there are also stressors.

"To see the juxtaposition of their joy and progression and the harsher realities of life, it does eventually have to be dealt with and that piece of it will definitely be continuing for us," she said.

The One Chicago crossover is the first since 2019 and will air on NBC on January 29. 2025. Gwen also promised something "a little new for us," as some of our favorite characters face heartache.

"Hats off to the writers, they did a really nice job of making this thing feel really cohesive and interwoven, which is fun, and I think it's going to be a little new for us," Gwen said.

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek on the L train with Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

The first trailer for the upcoming episodes teased uncertainty and heartbreak for three couples, with Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Police Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger) on the L train during an explosion, leaving their partners Lieutenant Kelly Severide and Burgess awaiting news.

Meanwhile, Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amt Morton) was seen being wheeled into surgery as her husband, Lieutenant Randall 'Mouch' McHolland (Christian Stolte) watches on in tears.

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess is left waiting for news

The official logline for the episode reads: "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own." .