Sara Davies inundated with support after announcing shock Dragons' Den exit

Sara Davies has been inundated with messages of support after announcing she will step away from filming the BBC show Dragons' Den for the rest of this year.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, who became the youngest ever female Dragon when she joined the series at 35 in 2019, said she had "taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business", a crafting company which she launched in 2005.

© BBC/Simon Pantling Sara has announced her departure from Dragons' Den

Sara will appear in the second half of the latest series, which has already been filmed.

In a statement released on social media, Sara didn't rule out a return in the future. "As this last run of Dragons' comes to an end I have to say I've loved every minute of this series so far and I'm so proud of the businesses I've invested in this year!" the TV star began.

© Getty Sara hasn't ruled out a return to the show

"As a lot of you will know, I've taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter's Companion and my business is my big priority this year. And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons' Den such a rewarding role."

Sara continued: "As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in. It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show. That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.

© Screen grab, BBC Sara joined the series in 2019

"Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all. In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!" she concluded.

Sara was quickly inundated with supportive messages in the comments section, including from Strictly dancer Katya Jones, who penned: "Couldn't have been an easy decision. You are such an inspiration Sara in everything you do," while another follower wrote: "Oh wow, so sad to hear this, have absolutely loved watching you in the Den. Sounds like an exciting chapter for you. Thanks for inspiring so many female entrepreneurs like me."

A third fan shared their sadness at the news, writing: "We will miss you Sara. You are certainly the best dragon on the show! Won’t be the same without you."

© BBC Sara will step away from the show to focus on my own business

Sara, who hails from County Durham, has appeared on a number of other TV shows besides Dragons' Den, including Strictly Come Dancing.

She also hosted the TV series Ultimate Wedding Planners and The Big Idea Works and is set to front a new "high-stakes" ITV quiz show called Time Is Money.