Inside Sara Davies' epic 40th birthday party: Strictly guests, gigantic cake, bumper cars and more

How does a woman who has everything celebrate her 40th birthday?

For Sara Davies, it meant pulling out all the stops with teepees and bumper cars, bouncy castles and photo booths, plus a glitter bar, dressing-up box and balloons galore.

The Dragons' Den judge – and founder of multi-million-pound company Crafter's Companion – didn't scrimp on numbers either, inviting 300 family and friends from all areas of her life to the bash at Bradbury Glade, near Durham.

Celebrity guests

University pals and fellow school mums, Strictly Come Dancing stars and TV personalities all rubbed shoulders and strutted their stuff on the dancefloor.

"I'm a firm believer that you're a product of the people you surround yourself with," says Sara, who lives in Co. Durham with husband Simon and their two sons, Oliver, ten, and seven-year-old Charlie, who also joined the celebrations.

"Everyone at the party told me how they'd chatted to people from other walks of life and how lovely they were."

Friendship with former dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Leading the celebrity cohort were former Strictly dance professionals Aljaz Skorjanec – Sara's partner when she took part in the show in 2021 – and his wife Janette Manrara, together with their nine-month-old daughter Lyra.

"Aljaz is always going to hold a special part in my heart as what we went through was incredible," Sara says.

"And Janette is a close friend. We go for dinner and have the conversation: 'How do I juggle being a mum and having an amazing career?'"

Other Strictly stars having fun included dancer Katya Jones and judge Craig Revel Horwood, as well as previous contestants Helen Skelton, John Whaite and Dan Walker.

Sadly, none of her fellow Dragons could make it. "With business people, unless you book something six months ahead, you can't guarantee them coming and I only gave them three months' notice," she adds.

Sara on turning 40

Having achieved so much so young – she started her company 18 years ago, while at university, joined Dragons' Den in 2019 and is also an occasional presenter on BBC1's Morning Live – Sara could be forgiven for shrugging off the significance of turning 40.

But, she says: "Actually, I'm excited and feeling good about it because I feel like I know who I am and given myself permission to be who I am.

"When I was 30, I wasn't being who I wanted to be; I was being who I thought the world expected me to be. I would wear a different hat every day depending on the circumstances. Now I turn up everywhere and I'm myself."

