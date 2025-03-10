Jelly Roll rocks Daisy Dukes for head-turning appearance in new commercial — watch

Jelly Roll showed off his sense of humor and unexpected wardrobe choice in a new commercial for Zevia.

The star has partnered with the drinks brand who released their ad on March 10.

In the video, Jelly Roll struts his stuff in a pair of Daisy Dukes, a tight vest and a sleeveless shirt.

WATCH: Jelly Roll rocks Daisy Dukes in Zevia commercial

The ad pokes fun at stereotypical scenes often depicted in commercials.

Jelly Roll rocks up to a gas station in a bright, red truck as two young boys watch him exit the vehicle and run a hand through his hair.

© Zevia Jelly Roll is the star of the new Zevia ad

The track "Whatta Man," plays while Jelly Roll grabs a can of Zevia's Creamy Root Beer from the fridge.

One of the boys then says: "Jelly Roll in a Zevia commercial? This is huge. By choosing him as a spokesperson for their zero-sugar soda with zero artificial ingredients Zevia is dismantling the notion that 'real men' can't be conscious of what goes into their bodies. Mr. Roll, now, quite literally is the poster child for sweet authenticity."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll says he's committed to being healthy for his wife and their kids

Jelly Roll has lost a staggering 140lbs over the course of a year and hopes his partnership with Zevia encourages people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"I think being honest about that choice and the ongoing commitment (and slip-ups) has helped people feel like they aren't alone," he told People. "If they are going through something similar and that's why I wanted to be honest with my health journey."

He said his wife, Bunnie XO, and their kids are a big reason for his decision to maintain his healthy attitude.

© AFP via Getty Images He's lost a huge amount of weight

"Looking at my family and knowing I want to be here as long as possible that I really had to make a choice and constant decision to keep up that choice when it came to what I end up consuming-physically and mentally," he said.

"Finding options that help me keep that going was important to me, and making sure you evaluate what is in the stuff you’re consuming has been a game changer for me."

© Getty Images He's proud of how far he's come

Jelly Roll is currently preparing to take on his second 2 Bears 5k.

He, and comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer — his brother — are hosting the event which will take place in Tampa, Florida on May 4 2025.

© Getty Jelly Roll with his son

After the race last year, the country star told Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel great, I’m a little tired. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it’s awesome, man. I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys. It was really cool to see that."