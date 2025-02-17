Jelly Roll showcases 140lbs weight loss as he puts on impressive performance at Invictus Games 2025

Jelly Roll took center stage at the Invictus Games 2025, not just with his powerhouse vocals but with his astonishing 140-pound weight loss transformation.

The country music sensation, who has been candid about his battle with food addiction and obesity, stunned fans as he moved effortlessly through the crowd before delivering a heartfelt and inspiring performance.

At the Invictus Games, the Grammy-nominated superstar performed two songs for the crowd, including his powerful and emotional song about mental health, 'I'm Not Okay.' As he walked through the audience, engaging with fans in a deeply personal way, he took a moment to acknowledge the real heroes of the event.

"I want to be clear about what's happening right now while I'm on this stage. I am an overweight man with a microphone, the real heroes are the athletes and the families who are in this building right now," he told the audience.

"And I want you to know, whenever you go home after these 11 days of adrenaline and you finally sit down, and in a few months from now when the world comes back around, I want you to know this: If you ever hear that voice in your head saying, you can be anything but great, it's a liar."

© PA Images via Getty Images Jelly Roll performs during the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games

Jelly is certainly looking healthier than ever before. Recently the singer previously told E! News he hiked a mountain.

"There is no way that would have been possible beforehand," he said, adding that it's "great to see that progress and we still are going."

© Getty Images for FIREAID Jelly Roll has lost over 140lbs

For the last few years, Jelly Roll has been open about his weight struggles, stating in an Instagram post in 2018, "I've been obese since I was a small child. All I've ever known was being fat, and I'm f--king miserable. I wanna skydive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, and ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism every day."

© AFP via Getty Images Jelly Roll with his wife Bunnie XO at the 2024 Grammys

"The battle was with food addiction," Jelly Roll said in an interview with People. "I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part...really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and commitment. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll in 2023 before his weight loss

While Jelly Roll has made a ton of progress in the last year, he's said time and time again this is only the beginning. Per an episode of wife Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, he's set his eyes on being on magazine covers by March 2026 to show off his dramatic weight loss.

"What I want the world to know and see is that I didn't become successful because of my weight," he said. "I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."