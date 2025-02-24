Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Robin Roberts shares emotional message as she reflects on difficult time in life - fans send support
Subscribe
GMA's Robin Roberts shares emotional message as she reflects on difficult time in life - fans send support
Robin Roberts in the GMA studios © GC Images

GMA's Robin Roberts shares emotional message as she reflects on difficult time in life - fans send support

Robin was diagnosed with myelodysplasti syndrome, a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Robin Roberts has shared her gratitude for the last 12 years after honoring the anniversary of her return to Good Morning America after a bone marrow transplant.

"Will never forget returning to the anchor desk 12 years ago today following my bone marrow transplant," she captioned an Instagram post with a clip of her alongside her costars in 2013 including Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos.

"So grateful for all we’ve done since then to highlight the incredible need to increase the registries so others can have a second chance," she continued.

Watch the clip below:

View post on Instagram
 

The clip then saw George welcoming Robin back to the studio before the clip cut to Robin's arrival which showed the crew giving the anchor fist bumps on her return.

"I keep pinching myself," Robin told George at the time.

Robin, 64, was diagnosed in 2012 with myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Robin Roberts, pictured during a visit to GMA on 1/24/2013, will return to the anchor desk at GOOD MORNING AMERICA on WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20 (7-9am, ET) airing on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. ROBIN ROBERTS© Getty Images
Robin Roberts, pictured during a visit to GMA on 1/24/2013, weeks before her return to the desk

The anchor was off the show for 174 day and after receiving a life-saving bone marrow transplant from her sister Sally-Ann Roberts, she was back on the show on February 20, 2013.

Since then, she has become a vocal advocate for those looking for bone marrow donors and encouraging others to donate and volunteer as well, with GMA becoming a participant in that journey through their support of the organization NMDP, formerly Be the Match.

George Stephanopoulos with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan © ABC
Robin remains an achor on GMA with George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

"Signed up because of you. Icon!!!" one follower commented on Robin's post, as another shared their own story: "I will never forget watching you, without knowing a few years after you I will be battling AML and getting a bone marrow transplant. I hope my donor sees this and gets to meet me. Yes!! Hope more people register and save others."

On February 20, 2025 Robin and her co anchors looked back on her return in 2013, and she pointed out that she couldn't even bring herself to look at a lot of the old footage because it's "still very hard".

Robin Roberts at the Broadway opening night of "Left on Tenth" at James Earl Jones Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York, New York© Kristina Bumphrey
Robin has become a vocal supporter for bone marrow transplants

"I'm very grateful, don't get me wrong, but it's difficult…I love being a walking, breathing symbol for folks that this too shall pass," she added.

Co-star Sam Champion also reported that since Robin began sharing more information about bone marrow diseases and encouraging viewers to register as donors 12 years ago, 155 people have donated, more than 37,000 people have joined the registry, and they've received more than $2 million in financial gifts.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More