Jelly Roll is conquering new heights following his incredible weight loss journey that has seen him shed over 100 pounds in a few short months.

The country star is encouraging those who want to improve their fitness to join his run club that will help people start exercising, even if they have no workout experience.

He was inspired to start this project by Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, who head the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast and started the 2 Bears 5K run which took place in May 2024.

WATCH: Jelly Roll takes on major challenge after incredible weight loss transformation

"I saw that Bert and Tom Segura had teased doing a '5K by May,'" he shared via a social media video. "I knew right then that if there was ever a place that I was gonna feel safe trying to do my first 5K, it was going to be at the 2 Bears 5K."

This came after he noticed his health had declined due to his increasing weight. "A little bit over a year ago, I literally struggled to walk down my hill to the mailbox, y'all," he told his fans.

"I mean, it was really bad. I had let myself get to a point of just being absolutely disgusted with myself. I was so sick and tired of it."

© PA Images via Getty Images The singer shared that he was starting a run club

The podcast hosts helped him train for the 5K run in May, which in turn inspired him to help others smash their own fitness goals and jumpstart their own health journeys.

He revealed in the video that he had created a new group on Strava and Facebook named "Jelly Roll's Losers Run Club" to inspire more people to start training ahead of the 2 Bears 5K event on May 4 in Florida.

"What we are trying to inspire here is just change and belief and community," he shared. "Somewhere where you can go and feel judgment-free when you're trying to figure this thing out."

© AFP via Getty Images He has lost over 100 pounds since running a 5K in 2024

"I know how rough it was at first and how embarrassed I was to just be sucking snot and air every time I walked down the driveway," he added.

"But it felt so good to have friends and people behind me, telling me I was doing the right thing."

The 40-year-old continued: "I believe we can create huge change right here. I believe that a group of people can come together right now and encourage each other to actually become what they've been dreaming they can be."

© NBC Jelly Roll explained that he wanted to inspire others to start their own fitness journeys

Jelly Roll shared that he had previously weighed in at 550 pounds and was feeling better than ever since embarking on his fitness journey.

He revealed that embarking on his Beautifully Broken tour, which ran from August to November 2024, allowed him to focus on nutrition and exercise, and to distance himself from alcohol.

© Jason Kempin The star focused on nutrition and exercise during his Beautifully Broken tour

Running the 5K in May 2024 was a huge step for the "Wild Ones" singer, and inspired Jelly Roll to keep going for the sake of others struggling with their health.

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was just really cool to see — what an eclectic group of people. There was a man running in a bear suit."