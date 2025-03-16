Protection star Siobhan Finneran's life off-screen: from famous ex-husband to TV star partner

When she's not busy filming her next big TV hit, Siobhan lives in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester. She was raised in Oldham to Irish parents. Her mum was a primary school teacher while her father worked a number of different jobs, including driving a cab.

"I was born in Manchester and I was brought up in Manchester for the first few years of my life," she told the RadioTimes. "My mum's of Irish and Scottish descent, but she was born in Salford and her family are Mancunians."

After having children, Siobhan took a break from work to raise Joseph and Poppy. "You sometimes look back and think, yeah, I made a decision not to work when the children were small," she told The Guardian.

"But I don't think I'd made a decision. I think there probably wasn't a lot of work coming in, and that just fitted in quite brilliantly with the fact that I had two kids under the age of two," explained the star.

Sharing an insight into her children's upbringing, Siobhan revealed that her kids loved spending time at the seaside.

"My kids loved being on the beach when they were little," she told RadioTimes.com. "I once went to a festival in a camper van with them and that was great fun, too."