The Rookie star Arjay Smith's life away from the cameras

Arjay Smith has become a familiar face on The Rookie. Cast as the husband of Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), it's safe to say his character James has faced some adversity in season seven.

Away from the cameras, however, Arjay lives a far less dramatic life, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. Happily married, the 41-year-old recently marked his ninth wedding anniversary with director, Brittany Scott Smith, by whisking her off to Paris.

A proud father of two, Arjay and Brittany also share two children – a son and a daughter – and they've curated a beautiful life together. Keep reading for all the details…

While it's unknown how Arjay and Brittany met, in November 2024, the actor made an appearance on The Brett Allan Show, where he revealed that they first got together in 2013.

© Getty Arjay Smith pictured with his wife Brittany Scott Smith

Asked about his work on The Rookie, Arjay explained that Brittany often tunes in and has noticed similarities between their real-life marriage, and James and Nyla's fictional one.

"My wife watches the relationship I have with Mekia on the show and that James/Nyla dynamic, my wife thinks it's her and I. She's like 'Oh my gosh, did you tell them this story' and I'm like, 'Honey, that's just something they organically wrote," he explained.

© ABC Arjay Smith as James in The Rookie

"My wife and I have been together 11 years and this December it'll be nine years of marriage," he added. "There's some things that are just universal about marriage and relationships and dynamics of trust."

Like her husband, Brittany – a director – has plenty of experience on TV sets, and has worked on various children's shows, including Sesame Street (2022-2023) and Tiny Time Travel (2024). When it comes to their children, both Arjay and Brittany rarely post photos of their little ones but they have shared snippets from their 2015 wedding.

Back in 2020, Arjay remembered their big day by posting a video montage. Revealing that they'd said 'I do' beneath a beautiful arch outdoors, the happy couple were seen exchanging vows beside a bright blue pool, with their loved ones all around them.

A vision in white, Brittany opted for a ruched satin gown adorned with decadent beading along the neckline and cap sleeves. Sweeping her hair into a half-up-half-down style, the bride added a traditional floor-length veil trimmed with crystals. Among the star-studded guest list, Samuel L. Jackson was spotted at their reception.

Arjay and Brittany have celebrated many milestones as a couple and as of 2024, they have published their very own children's book together! Confirming the news in August, the duo have been busy promoting it ever since.