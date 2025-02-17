The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb has a very famous long-term partner

Leslie Bibb is starring in the new series of the hit comedy-drama, The White Lotus, which follows the exploits of staff members and guests at a luxury Thai resort over one transformative week. Leslie, 50, portrays Kate, who is one of three friends reuniting for a girls' trip.

The actress is no stranger to the small screen, having starred in TV hits such as Palm Royale and Jupiter's Legacy, but is perhaps best known for playing Christine Everhart in Iron Man and its sequel. But did you know that her partner is also a huge star? Keep reading for all you need to know…

Leslie's famous partner

Leslie is in a long-term relationship with actor Sam Rockwell. The 56-year-old boasts an impressive list of TV and film credits and is perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning turn in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as for playing George W. Bush in Vice.

Most recently, he starred in the comedy-mystery film, See How They Run, and the action-comedy, Argylle.

Leslie Bibb is in a long-term relationship with Sam Rockwell

Leslie and Sam's love story

The actors first crossed paths in 2007 at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, when Sam was filming Frost/Nixon. The following year, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2008 CineVegas film festival in Las Vegas – and they've been going strong ever since!

Opening up about their long-lasting relationship, Sam revealed the rule he and Leslie abide by to keep the romance alive.

The couple live in New York

"We have a two to three week rule and then we see each other," he told Us Weekly in 2018. "Then you get too independent if it's four weeks, five weeks."

He added that their partnership works because they both "have a sense of humour", adding: "We just look after each other."

In 2023, Leslie marked 16 years with Sam with a gushing post on social media. Alongside a throwback photo of the couple, the Palm Royale actress penned: "Sweet sixteen Sammy… was this from the first year, maybe the second, who knows we were babies and all the time is flying by and blurring into one helluva a ride with you.

"I feel very lucky to get to love this human and even luckier to be loved by him...give someone you [love] a squeeze today and look them in the eye and tell them how you feel about them...it does the body good."

Leslie and Sam's home life

When they're not busy filming for their next major projects, Leslie and Sam live in upstate New York.

Leslie said having kids isn't "her bag"

The couple don't have any children. Opening up about her decision not to have kids in a recent interview, Leslie said: "I don't know, it's just not my bag. I'm already trying to juggle enough balls, I can't imagine adding a child into that. It just seems overwhelming.

"I said to Sam so much over the past couple of years, when our schedules have been really nuts, 'Can you imagine if we had a child?' It just seems like the hardest job in the world. I don't think I have the bandwidth for it. It seems so thankless," she told You magazine.

Leslie stars in the new season of The White Lotus

Sam similarly told The Guardian back in 2007 that he "definitely" didn't want to be a parent. "It's not my bag," he said.

"But also, children are a lot of work. I have so much respect for parents. I suppose the end result is I feel I have too much to do," explained the actor.