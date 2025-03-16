Antiques Roadshow star vows never to return to BBC show after expert's brutal swipe

Charlie Ross has revealed he will never return to Antiques Roadshow following an uncomfortable encounter with fellow experts on the popular BBC series.

Charlie, known to viewers from Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, briefly appeared on Antiques Roadshow earlier in his career. But despite initially being excited to join the prestigious programme, the expert admitted it quickly turned into an experience he'd rather forget.

In his book Sold!, Charlie detailed the awkward exchanges he had with some of his colleagues, confessing the "vibes were not good from the start".

An uncomfortable first impression

Charlie explained his initial meeting with the Antiques Roadshow team occurred at a dinner the night before filming started. While some experts, including Hugo Morley-Fletcher, Tim Wonnacott and Henry Sandham, made him feel welcome, he found others difficult.

He wrote: "I met the team for dinner on the evening before filming was due to start. Several of them were friendly and welcoming. I found the others harder work."

'Exclusive' comments left Charlie uneasy

The evening became more difficult after one expert asked him if he attended Oxford or Cambridge. Charlie, who had begun his career straight after school in auction rooms, had not attended university.

The real blow came when another expert made a cutting remark. Charlie recalled: "One of them said, 'You see, we're rather a close-knit group on this programme. A bit exclusive, I suppose. But I'm sure we'll find a place for you, eventually.'"

Following a few brief and unmemorable appearances on the show, Charlie realised Antiques Roadshow wasn't the right fit for him. He spoke with producers and mutually agreed to leave.

Charlie wrote candidly: "I suggested to them that perhaps the show wasn't for me. They agreed, and I moved on to less serious programmes better suited to my wish to entertain as well as inform."

Charlie later found fame presenting other BBC programmes, such as Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

His warm personality and good humour made him a favourite with viewers, proving he had found the right format for his style.

Career outside television

Away from the small screen, Charlie established himself as a leading figure in auctioneering, particularly vintage cars. He has directed high-profile international auctions, including Pebble Beach Vintage Car Auction in California and Gooding and Company's Scottsdale Auction in Arizona.

In 2011, he famously oversaw the sale of the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype, which fetched over $16 million, marking one of his greatest achievements.

Despite Charlie's difficult experience, Antiques Roadshow remains a popular Sunday-night staple, attracting millions of viewers. Veteran experts such as Hilary Kay, who has been on the show since 1978, and Geoffrey Munn, who joined in 1989, remain favourites among audiences.

