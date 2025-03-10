TV fans overjoyed as hit period drama returns with 'brilliant' second season

The BBC's hit period drama Ten Pound Poms returned to screens after almost two years on Sunday night and fans are over the moon.

The series follows a group of Brits who escape dreary post-war Britain in search of a life-changing adventure in Australia. Michelle Keegan stars as nurse Kate Thorne alongside Faye Marsay and Warren Brown as married couple Annie and Terry Roberts.

Fans were full of praise for the new series, with some already binge-watching all six episodes on BBC iPlayer. One person penned: "I have missed this show, so good to have it back!! The cast are incredibly talented," while another added: "Watched it all, best show I love it."

A third fan penned: "Watched the first episode on S2. Brilliant," while another praised Michelle's performance, writing: "#TenPoundPoms is back. Any drama with Michelle Keegan is a drama well worth watching. She never disappoints."

© BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti Michelle Keegan and Faye Marsay star in the series

For those yet to tune into the new series, it follows the group of Brits after a challenging first year in Australia. The new episodes follow the trio into 1957 as they seek to achieve the Australian dream.

The synopsis continues: "As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie."

© BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti Fans praised the second season

The new season also introduces some fresh faces, including the Skinner family, who arrive in Australia from Ireland ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine, plus unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates, who makes Terry an offer he can't refuse as he attempts to put down roots for his family.

Speaking about what series two holds for Kate and Annie's friendship, Michelle said: "Kate leant on Annie a lot throughout in series one; Annie was there as a confidante and a best friend, and Kate really valued Annie's friendship, especially as she came to Australia on her own.

© BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti The show returned after almost two years

"This series though we see Annie lean on Kate more when she shares a big secret with her in confidence, it's something that she's never told anyone before and really shows how she has so much trust in Kate," she added.

Ten Pound Poms is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.