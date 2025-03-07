Antiques Roadshow expert is shocked by guest's 'remarkable' rare charity shop find

A guest on the US version of Antiques Roadshow was in for a shock when he learned the true value of three vases he picked up at a local garage sale. The items, initially thought to be ordinary, turned out to be worth up to $15,000 (£11,642), leaving the owner in disbelief.

The expert appraiser, Arlie Sulka, was clearly impressed by the guest's eye for valuable pieces. "It's remarkable. You're really good at finding good bargains," she said. The guest, who had bought the vases for just $150 (£116), could hardly contain his excitement when the full value of the pieces was revealed.

WATCH: Antiques Roadshow expert is shocked by guest's rare find

A chance encounter at 7:30 AM

© PBS The Antiques Roadshow US expert was shocked by this guest's rare find

The guest explained how his discovery came about. "About a year and a half ago, I was driving in the morning. I left to get a cup of coffee and I saw a sign for a garage sale," he recalled. The vases were among other items being unpacked by the seller, and he was immediately drawn to their unique form and colour.

"I knew it was something special," he said. After some negotiation, he managed to secure all three vases for $150. "I went to the bank, grabbed the money, and took them home with me."

Identifying the vases' origins

© PBS This guest's vase was a rare charity shop find

When Sulka examined the vases, she quickly recognised their value. She noted that the piece with the tall, iridescent design was made by Louis Comfort Tiffany, with a small "LCT" marking at the base. This was a key indicator that the vase dated back to between 1898 and 1900, when Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company was at its peak.

Sulka also identified the other two vases as being from the Austrian glassmaker Loetz, dating between 1905 and 1910. Despite their similar designs to Tiffany's work, these pieces were often misidentified. Sulka explained that unmarked pieces like these were typically sold locally rather than internationally.

Valuing the pieces

© PBS The Antiques Roadshow US' expert was genuinely shocked

Sulka gave a breakdown of the vases' estimated value. The Tiffany vase, praised for its perfect condition, was valued at $6,000 (£4,656) to $8,000 (£6,209). The other two vases, crafted by Loetz, were worth between $1,500 (£1,164) and $5,000 (£3,880), depending on the specific piece.

In total, the three vases could fetch between $10,500 (£8,149) and $15,000 (£11,642) in a retail setting. "I just can't believe it. $150 investment. Wow," the guest said, clearly stunned by the appraiser's estimate.

A modest response

© PBS The guest on the Antiques Roadshow US was very humble about his rare find

Despite the impressive windfall, the guest remained humble about his discovery. "Probably I need to start looking more often," he said with a smile. "Well, thank you. Thank you very much."

Sulka's praise was clear: "You're really good at finding good bargains." His keen eye for valuable antiques had led to a rare find that would no doubt go down as one of Antiques Roadshow's most memorable moments.

Antiques Roadshow continues to air on BBC One