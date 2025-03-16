BBC hidden gem thriller 'as good as Doctor Foster' that has viewers hooked

BBC thriller Keeping Faith is proving to be a hidden gem that's captured the attention of viewers who have hailed it "as good as Doctor Foster".

Starring Torchwood favourite Eve Myles, the compelling drama has quietly gathered a loyal following thanks to its gripping storyline and standout performances.

Set in picturesque Wales, Keeping Faith follows solicitor Faith Howells (Eve), a mother forced to take matters into her own hands when her husband Evan mysteriously disappears after the birth of their third child.

WATCH: Keeping Faith's trailer

Eve Myles praised for powerful performance

© BBC Eve Myles is brilliant in Keeping Faith

Eve, 45, delivers a powerful performance as Faith, juggling the challenges of motherhood, professional responsibilities and her desperate search for answers. Fans have praised her portrayal, comparing it favourably to Suranne Jones' acclaimed role in Doctor Foster.

An Observer critic commented: "What gives it its life force is Eve Myles, in surely a deserved breakout role to rival that of Suranne Jones in Doctor Foster."

Similarly, The Mail on Sunday noted that Eve "embodies her completely", cementing her status as one of TV's most compelling stars.

Originally a Welsh hit

Initially produced in the Welsh language under the title Un Bore Mercher (One Wednesday Morning), the series quickly became a phenomenon in Wales, marking the highest viewing figures for BBC Wales in over 25 years.

Its popularity led to an English-language adaptation, bringing the gripping drama to a wider UK audience who quickly fell in love with its relatable characters and tense storyline.

Viewers hooked by intense storyline

© BBC Keeping Faith is still one of BBC's best thrillers

As Faith investigates Evan's disappearance, viewers watch her navigate suspicion, betrayal and unexpected revelations. Faith soon finds herself not only protecting her children but also fighting to clear her own name.

Fans have been vocal about the series online, with one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer saying: "Absolutely heartbreaking; Eve Myles shows so much strength through Faith. The most breathtaking and intense show I've seen in a while."

Another fan praised it as "real and brilliant and Welsh", highlighting its authenticity as a key factor in its appeal.

Not without controversy

© BBC Dylan (Brochan Evans) and Faith Howells (Eve Myles) in Keeping Faith

Despite its success, the show has drawn some criticism. The Guardian picked fault with its title, questioning: "Keeping Faith is an awful name… what does it even mean?"

Some viewers were also critical of the show's slow-burning plot. One viewer described it as "totally unbelievable", stating they wouldn't return for a second series.

However, these criticisms haven't diminished the series' overall appeal, with many viewers eagerly recommending it to friends and family.

All three seasons of Keeping Faith are available on BBC iPlayer.